Homemade Vegan Sausage And Mash

This vegan sausage and mash recipe shows how easy it is to make your own sausages at home.

This recipe comes from Rose Elliot’s Complete Vegan by Rose Elliot. It’s straightforward, family-friendly, and perfect for anyone who wants to learn the basics of homemade vegan sausage making.

Instead of relying on store-bought versions, try this walnut, onion, and bread version. They fry to a pleasant crisp on the outside while retaining a tender inside. Best served with creamy mashed potatoes and onion gravy, this is a classic comfort meal made plant-based.

Homemade vegan sausages are nutritious and versatile. You can enjoy them with mash for dinner, then fry up the leftovers for a filling breakfast. Try tucking them into hot dog buns with mustard.

The simple ingredient list makes this recipe beginner-friendly, but the result is a tasty alternative protein with a meaty texture. When paired with fluffy mash and gravy, this recipe delivers both flavor and satisfaction. Once you master it, you’ll keep coming back to use these sausages in different meals.

Whip up the sausage and mash

Crispy walnut sausages with creamy mash and onion gravy – a classic made vegan. Learn this base recipe and use the sausages for dinner, breakfast, or hot dogs. No ratings yet Duration 30 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients 200 g walnut halves

160 g bread

2 red onions roughly chopped

1 tsp smoked paprika

2 tsp garlic powder or granules

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

2–4 tbsp olive oil for frying

Red Onion Gravy to serve For the mashed potatoes: 1 kg floury potatoes peeled and cut into 2.5cm/1in chunks

25 g Vegan Butter or vegan spread

2 tbsp plant milk of choice

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste Instructions Place the potatoes in a large saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring to the boil over a medium heat, then reduce to a simmer and leave to cook until just tender, 15–20 minutes.

Meanwhile, make the sausages. Put the walnuts, bread and onion into a food processor and pulse briefly to break them down a bit, then add the paprika and garlic powder and process in bursts, until you have a fairly smooth mixture that holds together. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Form the mixture by hand into 8 sausages.

Heat enough olive oil for shallow frying in a frying pan (skillet) over a medium heat and fry the sausages until lightly browned and crisp, 7–10 minutes. They need to be flattened slightly as you cook them and turned frequently so that they get nicely crisp all over.

Once the potatoes are tender, drain through a colander and leave to steam dry for a couple of minutes. Once dry, return the potatoes to the pan with the butter and milk, then cover with a lid and leave for a couple of minutes until the butter has melted. Mash the potatoes until smooth and creamy, then season to taste.

Place a generous spoonful of mash in the center of four plates, then divide the sausages between the plates and spoon over the onion gravy.

Serve hot.

Reprinted with permission from Rose Elliot’s Complete Vegan by Rose Elliot. Nourish Books, 2019. Photography: Kim Lightbody. Food stylist: Valerie Berry. Prop stylist: Rachel Vere.

