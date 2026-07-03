10 Vegan Summer Side Dishes To Bring To A BBQ Or Picnic

Whether you’re heading to a BBQ, packing a picnic, or planning an easy dinner in the garden, a few good vegan summer side dishes can make the whole meal feel more complete. The best warm-weather sides are fresh, colorful, easy to share, and simple enough to make ahead, from pasta salads and chickpea dishes to grilled skewers, dips, and crispy potatoes.

Read more: 10 Vegan Summer Recipes

These vegan summer side dishes are made for sunny days and outdoor eating. They pair well with plant-based burgers, grilled vegetables, tofu, salads, and picnic spreads, and many can be served cold or at room temperature. Here are 10 vegan side dishes to bring to your next BBQ or picnic.

Curried chickpea salad

Romy London Scoop up this high-protein chickpea salad with crackers of choice

Starting this list is this curried chickpea salad by Romy London. It combines chickpeas, curry powder, vegan mayo, celery, apple, and raisins for a creamy, crunchy dish with sweet and savory flavors. Make it ahead and serve it chilled.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan watermelon and feta salad with balsamic glaze

Romy London If you fancy a refreshing side, make this watermelon and feta salad

Romy London’s vegan watermelon and feta salad brings together juicy watermelon, cucumber, red onion, rocket, mint, and crumbled dairy-free feta. A herby lemon dressing and balsamic glaze add sharpness and make the whole dish feel fresh and bright.

Find the recipe here.

Olive paste pasta salad

Natlicious Food This plant-based pasta salad is perfect for summer

This olive paste pasta salad by Natlicious Food gives classic pasta salad a savory Mediterranean twist. It combines fusilli with seasoned tofu, cherry tomatoes, rocket, capers, spring onion, and olive paste for a filling dish with plenty of texture.

Find the recipe here.

Firecracker smashed sweet potatoes

BOSH! This smashed sweet potato recipe is tasty, nutritious, and protein-packed

BOSH! gives sweet potatoes a bold upgrade with this firecracker recipe. The potatoes are smashed, seasoned, and served with tahini chili crisp sauce, garlicky cannellini beans, baby spinach, Sichuan peppercorns, and sesame seeds.

Find the recipe here.

Cherry tomato and chickpea salad

Romy London This salad is great for picnics

This cherry tomato and chickpea salad from Romy London keeps things fresh with juicy tomatoes, chickpeas, herbs, and a simple dressing. It comes together quickly and adds color, protein, and brightness to the table.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 6 Vegan Pasta Salad Recipes

Tofu and apple skewers

Jazz Apple These tofu and apple skewers are perfect for BBQ season

These tofu and apple skewers put a fresh spin on plant-based grilling. They pair tofu with apple, red onion, and red pepper, then coat everything in a tamari, miso, maple, lemon, and sesame oil marinade.

Find the recipe here.

Parmesan pickles with pickle juice hummus

BOSH You’ll either love or hate this pickle dish

This recipe from BOSH! turns pickles into a crunchy sharing dish with homemade dairy-free parmesan and pickle juice hummus. Cashews, nutritional yeast, garlic powder, chickpeas, tahini, and pickle juice create a salty, tangy snack with plenty of bite.

Find the recipe here.

Pesto cauliflower bites

Natlicious Food Turn cauliflower into a moreish snack with this pesto bite recipe

Natlicious Food keeps cauliflower simple but flavorful in this pesto cauliflower bites recipe. The florets are roasted with olive oil, garlic granules, and cornflour, then tossed with pesto, lemon juice, and nutritional yeast.

Find the recipe here.

Smoky sweet potato salad

Dreena Burton Try this sweet potato black bean salad with a hint of lime and spices for a perfect summer lunch

Next, try this smoky sweet potato salad by Dreena Burton. It combines roasted sweet potatoes with black beans, bell pepper, cucumber, herbs, lime juice, cumin, smoked paprika, and chipotle hot sauce. It’s hearty, colorful, and packed with smoky flavor.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan macaroni pasta salad

Elaine Gordon This macaroni pasta salad is perfect for picnics

Finally, try Elaine Gordon’s vegan macaroni pasta salad for a colorful take on a warm-weather classic. It mixes elbow pasta with grape tomatoes, red onion, kalamata olives, green onions, parsley, vegan sour cream or mayo, vinegar, maple syrup, and garlic powder.

Find the recipe here.

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