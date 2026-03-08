These pesto cauliflower bites work across meals and occasions. They suit weeknight dinners, shared tables, and simple sides. You can serve them alone or fold them into a larger plate. Roast them once and use them in several ways. Keep them vegan and gluten-free without extra swaps. The bites stay crisp outside and tender inside, then take on pesto easily.

This recipe comes from Natlicious Food. Cauliflower roasts with olive oil, garlic granules, and a light cornflour coating. That step helps the pieces brown evenly. After roasting, you toss everything in pesto, lemon juice, and nutritional yeast. The sauce clings deliciously to the humble cauliflower, keeping it herby, sharp, and savory.

Serve these bites as a side with grains, salads, or roasted vegetables. Add them to bowls with hummus, quinoa, or bulgur. They also work as a topping for wraps.

Make your own pesto cauliflower bites

Try these pesto cauliflower bites as a versatile vegan side dish. Roasted until golden and tossed in herby pesto, they fit easily into bowls, plates, or larger meals. No ratings yet Duration 30 minutes mins Cook Time 25 minutes mins Prep Time 5 minutes mins Servings 2 Ingredients 500 g cauliflower

2 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and pepper

1 teaspoon garlic granules

1 tablespoon cornflour

2 tablespoons pesto

Juice of half a lemon

1 tablespoon nutritional yeast Instructions Cut the cauliflower florets and stem into bite size pieces.

Add them in a large bowl, drizzle the oil, add season with salt and pepper.

Then add the cornflower and mix well.

Place the cauliflower pieces on a baking tray on a single layer and bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 25-30 minutes, turning halfway through.

In the meantime, in a large bowl, combine the pesto, lemon juice and nutritional yeast and once the cauliflower pieces are baked, add them in and mix them in the pesto sauce.

This recipe is from Natlicious Food. Find the original here.

