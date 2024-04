Are you looking for classic summer flavors in a vegan macaroni salad? Well, this vegan summer macaroni pasta salad from Elaine Gordon (owner of Eating by Elaine) does just that. This colorful pasta salad is filled with tomatoes, red onion, kalamata olives, and fresh parsley.

This dish is made with gluten-free pasta (though you can use whichever type you like), and it’s also free from nuts. Bring it to gatherings, have it for lunch, or on the side for dinner.

A good pasta salad is easy to make, and this one only is incredibly straightforward. It uses just 12 ingredients and has three steps. This mac salad can be made with vegan mayo, or you can make and add Elaine’s 5-minute vegan sour cream to your dish instead.

Vegan summer macaroni pasta salad

This vegan summer macaroni pasta salad is easy to make and features simple yet vibrant ingredients. This recipe holds well in the fridge and is best served at room temperature. Made with gluten-free pasta, this pasta salad is inclusive, fresh, and great for gatherings. No ratings yet Duration 27 mins Cook Time 12 mins Prep Time 15 mins Ingredients 2 cups gluten-free elbow pasta (16 ounces)

4 cups halved grape tomatoes

2 cups red onion finely diced

2 cups Kalamata olives sliced

8 green onions diced

1/2 cup vegan sour cream or vegan soy-free mayo

3 tbsp distilled white vinegar

½ cup fresh parsley diced

2 tsp pure maple syrup

2 tsp fine salt

2 tsp black pepper

½ tsp garlic powder Instructions Cook pasta according to package instructions. Drain and immediately rinse with cold water.

Add pasta to a large mixing bowl along with the vegetables (tomatoes, red onion, olives and green onion). Stir in mayo, vinegar, parsley, maple syrup, salt, pepper and garlic powder. Taste and adjust flavors to your liking.

You can serve this immediately at room temperature. Or store covered in the refrigerator for a couple hours so the flavors can marinate and the pasta salad can be served chilled. Store leftovers in an airtight container in your refrigerator for up to five days This recipe is the doubled version ideal for sharing or eating in batches. If you want to make a smaller portion simply half the ingredient quantities. You can also add microgreens as garnish atop your macaroni salad if you want.

This recipe was republished with permission from Eating by Elaine. You can view the original recipe here. You can follow Elaine on Instagram here.

