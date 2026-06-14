This vegan curried chickpea salad comes together quickly but brings plenty to the table. Chickpeas add protein and fiber, while celery, red pepper, and onion bring crunch. The creamy curry dressing adds warmth and a little sweetness without overpowering everything else. Fresh coriander finishes the salad and helps brighten the flavor.

The recipe only takes a few minutes to prepare, but it does a lot. Spoon it into sandwiches or wraps, serve it with crackers, or pile it onto baked potatoes for lunch. Summer BBQs, picnics, and potlucks also suit this dish well because it travels easily and tastes good straight from the fridge. You can even make it the night before if needed.

Read more: How To Make These Flavorful Pesto Butter Beans

Romy London keeps things practical here. Chickpeas bring texture alongside plant protein and fiber, which helps turn a simple salad into something more filling. The mix of creamy dressing and crisp vegetables also keeps every bite interesting.

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

Curried chickpea salad method

This vegan curried chickpea salad combines chickpeas, crunchy vegetables, and a creamy curry dressing in a quick protein-packed meal. It works in sandwiches, wraps, and picnic spreads while bringing fiber and plant protein to the table. No ratings yet Duration 5 minutes mins Prep Time 5 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients 100 g dried chickpeas cooked – or 1 tin of chickpeas, drained

1 small red onion finely diced

1 stalk celery finely diced

1 sweet red pepper finely diced

100 g vegan yoghurt

2 tbsp vegan mayo

1 tbsp lemon juice

2 tbsp maple syrup

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tbsp + 1 tsp curry powder

A handful of fresh coriander chopped

Salt and pepper to taste Instructions In a large bowl, combine the cooked chickpeas, red onion, celery and red pepper.

In a separate small bowl, whisk together the vegan yoghurt, mayo, lemon juice, maple syrup and Dijon mustard. Stir in the curry powder, then season with salt and pepper to taste.

Pour the curry dressing into the large bowl and mix until everything is evenly coated.

Stir through the chopped coriander and serve.

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