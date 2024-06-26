These ‘Firecracker’ Smashed Sweet Potatoes Are The Perfect BBQ Side Dish

The warm weather is finally here, meaning people around the world are dusting off their BBQs and inviting friends over for some al fresco dining. While traditional BBQs are heavy on meat, it couldn’t be easier to make them entirely vegan. All you’ll need are some vegan meats or veggies to grill, plus some tasty sides to serve alongside. And these “firecracker” smashed sweet potatoes are a great example of the latter.

This recipe comes from BOSH!, and it’s perfect if you’re a fan of spicy food. Smashed potatoes is a well-known dish that’s been growing in popularity in recent months. They’re made by boiling small, usually round potatoes until they are tender, then lightly crushing them so that they are partially flattened but not completely broken apart.

Smashed potatoes are popular for their crunchy skin and a soft, fluffy interior. The below recipe uses sweet potatoes, which is a new take on the classic. As well as potatoes, the recipe also features beans with a tahini dressing. This means this recipe comes with an extra boost of plant protein, as well as being tasty.

Here’s how to make it.

Firecracker smashed sweet potatoes

Spice up your dinner with our Firecracker Smashed Sweet Potatoes! These sweet and spicy spuds are a cozy and comforting quick meal that'll leave you craving more. Packed full of flavour and a good whack of heat. No ratings yet Duration 1 hour hr Prep Time 1 hour hr Servings 2 people Ingredients Sweet potatoes 4 medium sweet potatoes

Olive oil

Flakey salt

Sichuan peppercorns Creamy chili crisp 50 g tahini

2 tbsp chili crisp

1 lime

Salt to taste

Water (to loosen) Spicy Spinach Cannellini 2 tbsp olive oil

2 2 large cloves of garlic

400 g can cannellini beans

100 g baby spinach

1 tbsp chili crisp To serve Sesame seeds Instructions Preheat oven to 200°C Prepare the sweet potatoes Use a fork to pierce the sweet potatoes.

Drizzle a little olive oil over the sweet potatoes and rub it into the skins, rub a little salt around the sweet potatoes.

Put the sweet potatoes in the roasting tin and roast for 40-45 minutes until soft and tender. Prepare the creamy chilli crisp Halve the lime and squeeze the juice into a small bowl.

Add the tahini, chilli crisp, and a little salt, then stir to combine.

Add a little water to reach a viscous pouring consistency. Prepare the spinach cannellini Peel and finely slice the garlic.

Drain, rinse, and pat dry the cannellini beans.

Warm the olive oil in a frying pan over medium heat, add the garlic, and fry until aromatic and golden.

Add the cannellini beans and stir for 2-3 minutes to cook through.

Add the spinach to the pan and stir for 1 minute until wilted.

Pour over the chilli crisp and stir to combine. Finish and serve Lay the sweet potatoes out equally on serving plates and split them down the middle with a sharp knife.

Drizzle a little olive oil, sprinkle a little salt, and a tiny pinch of Sichuan pepper over the steaming flesh of the roasted sweet potatoes.

Use a fork to fluff up the flesh of the potatoes before pressing down on the potatoes with the back of the fork to spread the potatoes out.

Spoon the Spinach Cannellini over the sweet potato, drizzle the Creamy Chilli Crisp over the spinach cannellini, garnish with sesame seeds, and serve immediately.

This recipe was republished with permission from BOSH!.

