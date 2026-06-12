Fresh Cherry Tomato And Chickpea Salad

This cherry tomato and chickpea salad is the kind of meal that improves after a little time in the fridge. The ingredients absorb the dressing as they chill, which helps the whole salad taste more flavorful. Chickpeas make it filling with fiber and plant protein, while cucumber, avocado, and tomatoes keep it fresh and light. It’s simple to prepare and doesn’t need any cooking.

This recipe from Romy London uses a blended balsamic dressing with fresh basil, olive oil, and lemon juice to coat everything evenly. The cherry tomatoes soften slightly as they sit, while the chickpeas hold their texture and soak up the flavor. Avocado adds creaminess without needing extra ingredients, and basil keeps the salad tasting fresh.

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You can make this cherry tomato and chickpea salad ahead of time and leave it in the fridge until ready to serve. It works well for lunches, warm-weather meals, or sharing plates. Toasted bread on the side turns it into something more substantial without adding much extra effort.

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

Cherry tomato and chickpea salad method

This cherry tomato and chickpea salad combines fresh vegetables, chickpeas, and a basil balsamic dressing for a simple make-ahead meal. The salad becomes more flavorful after chilling and works well for easy lunches or light shared meals. No ratings yet Duration 3 hours hrs 10 minutes mins Prep Time 10 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients 400 g multi-colored cherry tomatoes halved

1x 400 g tin chickpeas drained and rinsed (about 240g drained)

200 g cucumber diced

½ avocado diced

Fresh basil leaves

Juice of ½ lemon For the dressing: 2 tbsp balsamic glaze

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 tbsp water

A handful of fresh basil leaves

¼ tsp sea salt

¼ tsp ground black pepper Instructions In a large bowl, combine the cherry tomatoes, chickpeas, cucumber and avocado. Add a handful of fresh basil leaves and squeeze over the lemon juice.

In a small food processor, blend the balsamic glaze, olive oil, water, basil, salt and pepper until smooth.

Pour the dressing over the salad and toss well so everything is evenly coated.

Refrigerate for at least 2 hours to let the flavors soak in.

Serve chilled, ideally with freshly toasted bread on the side.

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