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Lunch Vegan Recipes

Fresh Cherry Tomato And Chickpea Salad

This salad is simple and fresh

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2 Minutes Read

Fresh Cherry Tomato And Chickpea Salad with cucumber, avocado, basil, and lemon This salad is great for picnics - Media Credit:
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This cherry tomato and chickpea salad is the kind of meal that improves after a little time in the fridge. The ingredients absorb the dressing as they chill, which helps the whole salad taste more flavorful. Chickpeas make it filling with fiber and plant protein, while cucumber, avocado, and tomatoes keep it fresh and light. It’s simple to prepare and doesn’t need any cooking.

This recipe from Romy London uses a blended balsamic dressing with fresh basil, olive oil, and lemon juice to coat everything evenly. The cherry tomatoes soften slightly as they sit, while the chickpeas hold their texture and soak up the flavor. Avocado adds creaminess without needing extra ingredients, and basil keeps the salad tasting fresh.

Read more: Try Vegan Japchae (Stir-Fried Glass Noodles)

You can make this cherry tomato and chickpea salad ahead of time and leave it in the fridge until ready to serve. It works well for lunches, warm-weather meals, or sharing plates. Toasted bread on the side turns it into something more substantial without adding much extra effort.

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

Cherry tomato and chickpea salad method

This cherry tomato and chickpea salad combines fresh vegetables, chickpeas, and a basil balsamic dressing for a simple make-ahead meal. The salad becomes more flavorful after chilling and works well for easy lunches or light shared meals.
Fresh Cherry Tomato And Chickpea Salad with cucumber, avocado, basil, and lemon
No ratings yet
Duration3 hours 10 minutes
Prep Time10 minutes
Servings4

Ingredients

  • 400 g multi-colored cherry tomatoes halved
  • 1x 400 g tin chickpeas drained and rinsed (about 240g drained)
  • 200 g cucumber diced
  • ½ avocado diced
  • Fresh basil leaves
  • Juice of ½ lemon
For the dressing:
  • 2 tbsp balsamic glaze
  • 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
  • 2 tbsp water
  • A handful of fresh basil leaves
  • ¼ tsp sea salt
  • ¼ tsp ground black pepper

Instructions

  • In a large bowl, combine the cherry tomatoes, chickpeas, cucumber and avocado. Add a handful of fresh basil leaves and squeeze over the lemon juice.
  • In a small food processor, blend the balsamic glaze, olive oil, water, basil, salt and pepper until smooth.
  • Pour the dressing over the salad and toss well so everything is evenly coated.
  • Refrigerate for at least 2 hours to let the flavors soak in.
  • Serve chilled, ideally with freshly toasted bread on the side.

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Tagged

chickpea

high protein

recipes

salad

tomato

vegan recipes

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The Author

Romina Callwitz

Romina Callwitz, better known as Romy, is the food photographer, recipe developer and blogger behind Romy London, where she shares her favorite indulgent vegan recipes with a healthy twist!

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