10 Picnic Recipes To Jumpstart That Spring Feeling

Spring brings longer days and more chances to eat outdoors. These picnic recipes make it easy to prepare simple vegan food to pack, share, and enjoy outside. With a mix of sandwiches, salads, snacks, and baked goods, this list covers the kinds of dishes that travel well and hold up in a picnic basket.

Many of these recipes use ingredients that are easy to prep ahead. You can assemble sandwiches, bake savory muffins, mix pasta or lentil salads, and bring along cookies or galettes for dessert. Several options are high in plant protein, thanks to ingredients like chickpeas, lentils, and tofu.

Read more: 15 Vegan Picnic Recipes

Picnic food should be practical and easy to carry, but it should also offer variety. This list includes handheld meals, fresh salads, and baked snacks that work well for outdoor eating. Whether you are heading to a park, beach, or backyard gathering, these vegan picnic recipes help you build a balanced spread.

Caesar smashed chickpea sandwiches

Kim Schaffer Photography This sandwich is sure to be a hit for spring

Sandwiches are picnic staples, and this Caesar smashed chickpea sandwich by Brandi Doming has to be on your list. Mashed chickpeas mix with a creamy cashew Caesar dressing and diced red onion. Spread onto bread and add lettuce or tomatoes.

Find the recipe here.

Grilled portobello and roasted red pepper sandwich

Marlene Watson-Tara Use toasted sourdough baguettes for this hearty sandwich

Add this grilled portobello and roasted red pepper sandwich to your picnic basket. This recipe is from Marlene Watson-Tara and features marinated portobello mushrooms grilled until tender. Roasted peppers, tomatoes, and greens stack inside toasted sourdough baguettes.

Find the recipe here.

Olive paste pasta salad

Natlicious Food This olive paste salad takes minimal effort and is full of flavor

Pasta salad is another great choice. This olive paste pasta salad by Natlicious Food is one to try. Fusilli mixes with baked tofu cubes, cherry tomatoes, rocket, olive paste, and capers. Herbs and olive oil finish the dish.

Find the recipe here.

Oatmeal walnut cookies

Marlene Watson-Tara In the mood for a sweet treat that fits into a whole foods lifestyle? Try these cookies

Marlene Watson-Tara’s oatmeal walnut cookies take only 30 minutes to make and are perfect for batch baking. Oats, wholewheat flour, walnuts, and currants form the base. Orange juice, ginger, and vanilla add flavor while barley malt binds the dough.

Find the recipe here.

Lemon pesto lentil salad

Jackie Akerberg Give this tasty lemon pesto lentil salad a try; it’s high in protein and vibrantly zesty

This zesty, tangy lemon pesto lentil salad by Jackie Akerberg can be made the night before and sits well in the fridge. Green lentils mix with kale, olives, sun-dried tomatoes, shallots, and almonds. A lemon pesto vinaigrette coats everything.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 6 Vegan Pasta Salad Recipes

Vegan sausage rolls

David and Stephen Flynn These easy ‘sausage’ rolls will be a hit at your next picnic

These vegan sausage rolls by The Happy Pear are tasty, handheld bakes. Lentils, caramelized onions, garlic, and cashews form the filling. Roll the mixture in puff pastry, brush with plant milk, sprinkle sesame seeds, and bake until golden.

Find the recipe here.

Savory vegan muffins

Natlicious Food These savory muffins are easy to make and pack into your picnic basket

Natlicious Food’s savory vegan muffins are high-protein and flavorful. The batter mixes flour, nutritional yeast, herbs, and oils with orange juice. Pieces of smoked tofu and spring onion bake into soft, savory muffins.

Find the recipe here.

Falafel and pear lettuce wraps

Melissa Hom These lettuce wraps are healthy and high in protein

Next, try these falafel and pear lettuce wraps from Priyanka Naik. Baked falafel made with chickpeas and fava beans sits inside crisp butter lettuce leaves. Seared cumin pears and garlic tahini add contrast.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan feta and herb scones

Janis Nicolay Master the art of scone making – it is easier than you think!

Make these vegan feta and herb scones by Ed Tatton next. The dough mixes flour, vegan butter, soy milk, herbs, and macadamia feta. Cut into triangles and bake until golden.

Find the recipe here.

Nectarine and blueberry galette

Amy Lanza This galette is made with gluten-free pastry

Finish off your picnic list with this gorgeous nectarine and blueberry galette by Amy Lanza. Oat flour pastry folds around sliced nectarines and blueberries. Lemon zest and coconut sugar bring the fruit together.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 10 Vegan Dinners That Prioritize Whole Foods