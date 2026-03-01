These oatmeal walnut cookies make a simple, whole-food treat to keep on hand through the week. This recipe is from Go Vegan by Marlene Watson-Tara. They rely on oats, fruit, and nuts rather than heavy fats or refined sugar, and the dough comes together quickly. They fit well into everyday baking and suit afternoon tea or a quick snack.

Oats form the base and give the cookies their hearty texture. Wholewheat flour and walnuts add substance and a nutty finish. Currants bring sweetness, while orange zest, juice, ginger, and vanilla keep the flavor bright. Barley malt or brown rice syrup binds everything and keeps the sweetness gentle. The result tastes lightly spiced and naturally sweet.

Serve the cookies slightly warm or fully cooled. They work well with tea, coffee, or fresh fruit for a simple dessert. Store them in an airtight container for up to four days, or freeze a batch for later. The texture stays tender and the flavor holds well after baking.

Bake those oatmeal walnut cookies

Try these oatmeal walnut cookies for a wholesome vegan treat made with oats, nuts, and fruit. They keep well, taste gently spiced, and work as a simple dessert or everyday snack. No ratings yet Duration 30 minutes mins Cook Time 20 minutes mins Prep Time 10 minutes mins Servings 16 cookies Ingredients 1½ cups oatmeal

¾ cup wholewheat pastry flour

¾ cup unbleached white flour or almond flour

1 tsp baking powder

¼ tsp sea salt

¾ cup currants

1 cup walnuts toasted and coarsely chopped

2 tbsp *apple butter or ½ cup organic cold pressed sunflower oil

½ cup barley malt or brown rice syrup

Zest of 1 orange

½ cup orange juice

1 tbsp finely grated fresh ginger juice

1 tsp vanilla Instructions Preheat the oven to 170°C (340°F), gas 4. Line two baking trays with parchment paper. In a large bowl, mix the dry ingredients.

In a smaller bowl, whisk together the wet ingredients and then stir into the dry ingredients.

Transfer heaping tablespoons of dough to the baking sheet, leaving at least 1 inch (2 cm) of space between the cookies.

Flatten the cookies with the back of a fork to make rounds. Dip the fork in water to keep the mixture from sticking.

Bake the cookies until the edges and undersides are golden, 20 to 25 minutes.

Remove from the oven and allow to cool on a rack.

Makes 16–18 cookies. *Apple butter is a highly concentrated form of apple sauce produced by long, slow cooking of apples with cider or water to a point where the sugar in the apples caramelizes, turning the apple butter a deep brown. The concentration of sugar gives apple butter a much longer shelf life as a preserve than apple sauce.

Republished with permission from Go Vegan: A Guide to Delicious, Everyday Food – for the Health of Your Family and the Planet by Marlene Watson-Tara, published by Lotus Publishing, 2019.

Marlene Watson-Tara is a plant-based nutrition educator, author, and co-founder of the Human Ecology Project. Her forthcoming book, Macrobiome: How the Planet Governs Human Ecology and a Healthy Microbiome, is scheduled to launch at the Oxford Literary Festival in March 2026. See their upcoming lecture at Oxford here, and learn more on their website MACROVegan.

