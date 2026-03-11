X
Lunch Vegan Recipes

Grilled Portobello And Roasted Red Pepper Sandwich

Make this easy, meaty portobello and red pepper sandwich for lunch this week

By

2 Minutes Read

grilled portobello and roasted red pepper sandwich with salad, tomatoes, and shoyu Use toasted sourdough baguettes for this hearty sandwich - Media Credit: Marlene Watson-Tara
This grilled portobello and roasted red pepper sandwich makes a solid lunch when you want something filling but still fresh. Featured in Go Vegan, Marlene Watson-Tara shares this simple, whole-food sandwich as part of her everyday approach to vegan cooking. Juicy grilled mushrooms, roasted peppers, and crisp greens give it plenty of texture. It works well for a quick lunch or to pack for later.

The portobello mushrooms soak up a marinade of balsamic vinegar, shoyu, garlic, and ginger. Once grilled, they turn tender and rich, with a deep savory flavor. Roasted red peppers mixed with oil-free mayonnaise add creaminess and a slight sweetness. Fresh tomatoes and salad leaves keep the sandwich bright and balanced.

Serve the sandwiches warm in toasted sourdough baguettes. They work well on their own or with a simple salad or fries. Leftover mushrooms keep in the fridge and can be reheated or sliced cold into salads the next day.

Portobello and roasted red pepper sandwich method

Try this grilled portobello and roasted red pepper sandwich for a hearty vegan lunch made with whole-food ingredients. Grilled mushrooms, roasted peppers, and fresh greens make a filling sandwich that works well for everyday meals.
No ratings yet
Duration2 hours 10 minutes
Cook Time10 minutes
Prep Time2 hours
Servings4

Ingredients

  • 2 tbsp balsamic vinegar
  • 2 tbsp shoyu
  • 3 garlic cloves minced
  • 1 tbsp freshly squeezed ginger juice
  • 1 tbsp water
  • 4 Portobello mushroom caps
  • 1 cup roasted red pepper chopped
  • 4 tbsp. oil-free mayonnaise
  • 4 sourdough baguettes toasted
  • 4 tomatoes thinly sliced
  • Fresh salad greens rocket, arugula etc.,

Instructions

  • Mix the first five ingredients in a measuring jug.
  • Clean the mushrooms, remove the stems and place the mushroom caps in a container.
  • Pour over the marinade, seal with a lid and set aside for at least two hours to allow to marinate.
  • In a small bowl, mix the red pepper with the mayonnaise and set aside.
  • Preheat the grill to medium. Place mushrooms, gill sides down, on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Grill for 4 minutes on each side.
  • Place the buns, cut sides down, on the grill rack and toast each side. Spread the mayonnaise mixture on the base of each bun.
  • Top with the mushroom, tomato and salad greens.
  • Add some relish of your choice if desired.

Republished with permission from Go Vegan: A Guide to Delicious, Everyday Food – for the Health of Your Family and the Planet by Marlene Watson-Tara, published by Lotus Publishing, 2019.

Marlene Watson-Tara is a plant-based nutrition educator, author, and co-founder of the Human Ecology Project. Her forthcoming book, Macrobiome: How the Planet Governs Human Ecology and a Healthy Microbiome, is scheduled to launch at the Oxford Literary Festival in March 2026. See their upcoming lecture at Oxford here, and learn more on their website MACROVegan.

The Author

Marlene Watson-Tara

A lover of animals, nature and passionate about human ecology. An eternal optimist, she is focused on increasing the number of people worldwide who understand the powerful impact of their food choices. She has been a healthy vegan and an active advocate of a whole-food plant-based diet and vegan life for over three decades. A highly profiled and dedicated health counsellor and teacher with fifty years of experience in the health and wellness industry. She has designed and presented corporate and personal programmes covering most aspects of nutrition and wellbeing. Aside from nutritional science, her approach draws from the fields of Macrobiotics, ecological sustainability and her studies in Traditional Chinese Medicine. She is the author of Macrobiotics for All Seasons, Eating as If All Life Matters, Weight Loss Nature’s Way, and Go Vegan, and soon to be published, as co-author with Bill Tara, Macrobiome - How the planet governs human ecology and a healthy microbiome. Both Bill and Marlene present their latest books each year at the Oxford Literary Festival, alongside hosting their own one-day event that includes a delicious plant-based lunch. Marlene also designs the vegan menus for the Oxford gala dinners each year. She has worked with clients from royalty to global business leaders, many from the world of movies and art in the UK, Europe, the USA and Australia. Designing bespoke nutritional programmes for them whilst training their private chefs in plant-based nutrition brings incredible success to all her clients. Marlene and her husband, Bill Tara, teach online training programmes and have graduates of their Macrobiotic Vegan Health Coach Programme in 28 countries. In 2003, Bill and Marlene first outlined their vision to create the Human Ecology Project to serve their shared vision of a healthy world for humans and non-humans alike. The charity produces educational videos and materials for schools, colleges, and universities, as well as the general public.

