This grilled portobello and roasted red pepper sandwich makes a solid lunch when you want something filling but still fresh. Featured in Go Vegan, Marlene Watson-Tara shares this simple, whole-food sandwich as part of her everyday approach to vegan cooking. Juicy grilled mushrooms, roasted peppers, and crisp greens give it plenty of texture. It works well for a quick lunch or to pack for later.

The portobello mushrooms soak up a marinade of balsamic vinegar, shoyu, garlic, and ginger. Once grilled, they turn tender and rich, with a deep savory flavor. Roasted red peppers mixed with oil-free mayonnaise add creaminess and a slight sweetness. Fresh tomatoes and salad leaves keep the sandwich bright and balanced.

Serve the sandwiches warm in toasted sourdough baguettes. They work well on their own or with a simple salad or fries. Leftover mushrooms keep in the fridge and can be reheated or sliced cold into salads the next day.

Portobello and roasted red pepper sandwich method

2 tbsp balsamic vinegar

2 tbsp shoyu

3 garlic cloves minced

1 tbsp freshly squeezed ginger juice

1 tbsp water

4 Portobello mushroom caps

1 cup roasted red pepper chopped

4 tbsp. oil-free mayonnaise

4 sourdough baguettes toasted

4 tomatoes thinly sliced

Fresh salad greens rocket, arugula etc., Instructions Mix the first five ingredients in a measuring jug.

Clean the mushrooms, remove the stems and place the mushroom caps in a container.

Pour over the marinade, seal with a lid and set aside for at least two hours to allow to marinate.

In a small bowl, mix the red pepper with the mayonnaise and set aside.

Preheat the grill to medium. Place mushrooms, gill sides down, on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Grill for 4 minutes on each side.

Place the buns, cut sides down, on the grill rack and toast each side. Spread the mayonnaise mixture on the base of each bun.

Top with the mushroom, tomato and salad greens.

Add some relish of your choice if desired.

Republished with permission from Go Vegan: A Guide to Delicious, Everyday Food – for the Health of Your Family and the Planet by Marlene Watson-Tara, published by Lotus Publishing, 2019.

Marlene Watson-Tara is a plant-based nutrition educator, author, and co-founder of the Human Ecology Project. Her forthcoming book, Macrobiome: How the Planet Governs Human Ecology and a Healthy Microbiome, is scheduled to launch at the Oxford Literary Festival in March 2026. See their upcoming lecture at Oxford here, and learn more on their website MACROVegan.

