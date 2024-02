There’s nothing quite like a really good pasta salad. As well as being packed with fruits and vegetables, they also taste amazing – and they’re perfect for meal-prepping. Here’s a recipe for a Greek-inspired pasta salad.

Pasta salads are often accidentally vegan – they rarely contain meat, instead focusing on salad items like cucumber, olives, and tomatoes as their ingredients. While some contain cheese, this vegan pasta salad recipe contains a dairy-free version of feta (you can either buy this from the store or make it yourself at home with this vegan feta recipe).

A Greek pasta salad takes inspiration from the vibrant flavors of Greek cuisine, incorporating ingredients typical to the Mediterranean diet. This version of pasta salad features kalamata olives, red onion, fresh oregano leaves, cherry tomatoes, and more.

The result is a refreshing, tangy, and slightly salty salad that captures the essence of Greek flavors. It’s a colorful dish that not only presents beautifully but also offers a balanced combination of textures and tastes, making it a popular choice for those looking for a hearty yet healthy meal option.

Vegan Greek pasta salad recipe

This Greek-inspired Pasta Salad is perfect for picnics, hangouts with friends & meal prep/quick meals! No ratings yet Ingredients 2 cups dry pasta (I used Trottole but any curly or tube-type pasta will work)

2 tbsp olive oil

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

2-4 garlic cloves, sliced

1 block (7oz/200g) vegan feta, cut into small cubes

1 cup spinach

3/4 cup green bell pepper, chopped

3/4 cup kalamata olives, halved

1/4 cup red onion, diced

1 sprig fresh oregano leaves, chopped Dressing 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/4 cup lemon juice (juice of one medium lemon)

Salt & freshly ground black pepper, to taste Instructions Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil, add pasta and cook until al dente. Drain, and then set cooked pasta aside to cool. Pop into the fridge or freezer for a few minutes.

Into a skillet over medium heat, at olive oil, tomatoes and garlic, sauté until tomatoes and garlic are gently cooked, about 5 minutes. If you prefer, you can keep the tomatoes and garlic raw.

Into a small bowl, add pasta salad dressing ingredients and stir to combine.

Into a salad bowl, add cooked pasta, tomato and garlic, vegan feta, spinach, green bell pepper, kalamata olives, red onion and oregano. Drizzle with dressing and stir to combine. Serve cold or at room temperature as a meal or side. Store in an airtight container in the fridge and consume within three days.

This recipe was republished with permission from Rachel Steenland (owner of The Garden Party).

More like this: