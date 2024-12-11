10 Vegan Recipes To Serve At Your Christmas Party

Planning a holiday menu? There are so many vegan recipes to serve at your Christmas party, from classic dishes to creative new ideas. Traditional options like pecan apple stuffing and easy sausage rolls are always a hit. They’re simple to prepare and feel right at home on a holiday table.

For something a little different, try the five-ingredient Christmas pavlova wreath or the mulled cider apple trifle. These desserts are festive and easy, perfect for sharing. On the savory side, baked butternut squash with mushroom filling makes a hearty main, and the Christmas tree garlic bread sharer is fun and great for a crowd.

Here are just a few examples of great vegan recipes to serve at your Christmas party this year.

Cranberry and garlic green beans

World of Vegan These cranberry green beans are a great holiday side dish

To start off this list of Christmas party food recipes, these cranberry and garlic green beans by World of Vegan are a great choice. Green beans are a popular side dish during the festive season, and they’re even better when seasoned well. Using sweetened, dried cranberries, plenty of garlic, olive oil, and balsamic vinegar makes this dish delicious on its own, but it’s also great with your favorite holiday mains.

Vegan Eggnog

Carleigh Bodrug Vegans don’t have to miss out on eggnog in the festive season

Eggnog is a holiday staple for many, so a vegan version is just what your Christmas party needs. This recipe by Plant You is simple, delicious, and made in only 15 minutes. It contains coconut and oat milk, maple syrup, cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla. If you have a large group celebrating Christmas with you, be sure to scale your ingredients accordingly.

5-ingredient Christmas pavlova wreath

So Vegan This 5-ingredient pavlova is a beautiful festive dessert

Next on the list is this beautiful 5-ingredient pavlova wreath topped with red berries and green pistachios to make Christmas colors. The recipe from So Vegan uses aquafaba, caster sugar, frozen berries, dairy-free yogurt, and pistachios. The hardest part will be the meringue, but taking your time here helps make the wreath look full and uniform. This dessert will undoubtedly impress when set alongside your other festive foods.

Vegan pecan and apple stuffing

Romy London Stuffing is for vegans too!

Stuffing is a classic festive dish everyone wants on their holiday table. So, this vegan pecan and apple stuffing by Romy London should be a no-brainer for your Christmas party. The key ingredients in this stuffing are apples, carrots, pecans, onion, and heaps of flavorful spices.

Vegan gingerbread cookie dough

Romy London Serve these vegan gingerbread cookie dough jars to your guests for a tasty festive treat

Why not try something a bit different with Romy London’s vegan gingerbread cookie dough? It’s made with chickpeas, almond butter, and almond flour, flavored with festive spices, ginger, and vanilla, and sweetened with brown sugar. There are no risks when eating this cookie dough “raw,” as all these ingredients are safe to eat. You can serve the cookie dough in jars for after dinner or during your Christmas party for your guests to enjoy anytime.

Cinnamon star cookies

Romy London Christmas baking is a great way to spend time with family over the festive season

It wouldn’t be a Christmas party without cookies to pass around. These cinnamon star cookies from Romy London combine nutty and sweet flavors with zesty lemon juice. The cookies are baked into cute star shapes and coated with cinnamon icing sugar. The combination of hazelnuts, almonds, lemon, and cinnamon creates a unique flavor that pairs well with warm cinnamon.

Baked butternut squash with mushroom filling

Rebel Recipes These stuffed butternut squashes make an excellent main for a Christmas party

Serving these baked butternut squashes stuffed with mushrooms at your holiday party will be a hit. Rebel Recipes has turned this squash into a main course that will impress your dinner party guests. Pair the stuffed butternut with your favorite festive sides while enjoying the tasty and nutritious main. The best part? You can double the recipe for a large crowd.

Easy vegan sausage rolls

David and Stephen Flynn These easy ‘sausage’ rolls will be a hit at your next gathering

The Happy Pear’s easy “sausage” rolls are ideal for vegan Christmas parties. They’re completely vegan, made with lentils and cashews over meat and come together quickly with vegan puff pastry. The sausage rolls are flavored with balsamic vinegar, soy sauce, and maple syrup for a savory balance of flavors. Once the pastries are assembled, top them with sesame seeds for color and texture.

Christmas tree garlic bread sharer

So Vegan This Christmas tree garlic bread sharer is simple but sure to impress your guests

For something elaborate to add to your Christmas party food table, try So Vegan’s Christmas tree garlic bread sharer. The ingredients for this bread are simple: flour, yeast, vegan margarine, salt, and olive oil. It’s paired with heaps of garlic and topped with parsley. It’s sure to be a favorite side or snack.

Mulled cider and apple trifle

Darrin Jenkins Try this scrumptious mulled cider and apple trifle for a special occasion

The final recipe on this list has to be this showstopping mulled cider trifle. It comes from Danielle Maupertuis and uses traditional spices and flavors to make an extra Christmassy trifle. This trifle includes a spicy mulled cider jelly, spicy custard, gingerbread biscuits, an almond sponge, and an apple compote. You’ll enjoy the blend of flavors, especially at your Christmas party.

