If you’ve been looking for a new twist on the classic then this vegan mulled cider and apple trifle is for you. This recipe comes from chef Danielle Maupertuis’ cookbook Vegans Deserve Better Than a Fruit Salad. With an emphasis on giving vegans more options when it comes to delicious and well-crafted desserts, this trifle is a must-try.

Although this dessert might look fancy and time-consuming, it’s incredibly easy to prepare most of the components in advance. Additionally, you can keep this recipe for a special occasion making it worth spending time on.

This dessert has various plant-based components, spiced mulled cider jelly, a spiced custard, gingerbread biscuits, almond sponge, and apple compote. This recipe walks you through each step and is perfect for seasoned or beginner bakers

Mulled cider and apple trifle

This mulled cider and apple trifle has multiple components you'll make from scratch and they're all completely vegan. With a delicious spicy mulled cider jelly, spiced vegan custard, almond sponge, gingerbread, and apple compote, this vegan trifle is like nothing you've tried before. No ratings yet Duration 1 hr 10 mins Cook Time 25 mins Prep Time 45 mins Ingredients For the spicy mulled cider jelly 100 grams apple juice

250 grams dry cider

2 tbsp orange juice

1½ tsp agar agar powder

2 tbsp soft brown sugar

40 grams golden caster sugar

½ cinnamon stick

1 clove

2 star anis For the spicy custard 375 grams plant-based milk

75 grams unrefined golden caster sugar

40 grams cornflour

1½ tbsp cashew butter

1 tsp cinnamon

½ tsp all spices

45 grams plant-based cream For the gingerbread biscuits 90 grams plain flour

1 tsp ginger

½ tsp cinnamon

½ tsp baking powder

30 grams hard vegan butter

45 grams soft light sugar

½ tbsp rapeseed oil

1 tbsp maple syrup

1 tbsp plant-based milk For the almond sponge 100 grams ground almonds

60 grams plain flour

½ tsp baking soda

50 grams cornflour

2 tbsp flaxseeds mix

160 grams unrefined caster sugar

100 grams plant-based milk

100 grams melted vegan spread For the apple compote 500 grams fresh apples

75 grams apple juice

50 grams golden caster sugar Instructions For the mulled cider jelly Dissolve the agar agar in the liquids (apple juice, dry cider and orange juice) and gently bring them to the boil, whisking continuously.

Keep it boiling for another 20 seconds. Add the spices and sugars and give it a last stir.

Take off the heat and let it cool down at room temperature. Before the jelly sets, discard the spices.

Pour the jelly in the bottom of the glasses. Transfer to the fridge and let it set for half an hour. For the spicy custard Pour the milk alternative in a heavy bottom saucepan. Reserve 3 tablespoons to be added to the dry ingredients. Bring to the boil.

Meanwhile, in a mixer, whisk together the cashew butter, sugar, cornflour, the spices and the reserved liquid.

Out of the heat, pour this mix over the boiling milk and whisk until all the ingredients are evenly combined.

Bring back to a low heat and stir continuously until the mixture starts bubbling and thickens. Finally, add the plant-based cream. Allow to cool down. For the gingerbread biscuits Preheat the oven 190°C/gas mark 5.

In a mixing bowl, using the paddle, beat together the sugar and vegan block until fluffy. Incorporate all the dry ingredients, then the liquids (oil, maple syrup, milk) and gently mix on a low speed. Do not overwork the pastry.

Wrap the pastry with cling film and let it rest in the fridge, ideally overnight, or for 2 hours at least.

On a lightly floured work surface, roll out the pastry 3mm thick. Cut some star shapes with a cutter. (This recipe gives about 24 pieces). With a palette knife, transfer to a pre-lined baking tray and bake at 190°C for 10 min. Allow to cool down. For the almond sponge Firstly prepare the flaxseeds mix: Mix 10 grams of ground flaxseeds with 30 grams of cold water and let it rest for at least 15 mins or until you obtain a thick purée.

Preheat the oven at 190°C/ gas mark 5.

In a bowl, whisk all the ingredients together. Pour in a pre-lined baking tray 25 x 30cm, spread evenly – 8mm thick – with a palette knife and bake at 190°C for 15 mins.

Check if a toothpick inserted in the centre comes out clean. Allow to cool down and cut 4 discs, same size as the trifle glass. For the apple compote Cut 500 gr of fresh apples in little cubes and cook them with a splash of apple juice and 50g of golden caster sugar until soft. Mix with 150g of liquid mulled cider jelly. Assembling Place a disc of sponge on top of the jelly, cover with a layer of spicy custard, about 1 ½ cm thick and transfer to the fridge for half an hour.

At this stage, decorate the side of the glasses with the gingerbread biscuits stars.

Repeat with a second layer of sponge and custard.

Cover with the apple compote.

Pour a generous splash of jelly over the compote and let the glasses set in the fridge for 30 minutes.

Decorate with some star anis, apple balls. Like all the nuts and seeds butters or oils (tahini, almond butter …), the mix starts to split after a few uses: oil on the top and heavy nut purée at the bottom. You can prevent this by just keeping the jars upside down in your cupboard.

This recipe was republished with permission from the cookbook Vegans Deserve Better Than a Fruit Salad by Danielle Maupertuis. There are links to her cookbook here and here. You can find her Instagram here and her Facebook group here.

