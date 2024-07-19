7 Vegan Dinner Ideas To Eat After The Gym

After a good workout, most people want to get home and relax as soon as possible. Making food isn’t always something to look forward to after a long day, especially when you’re exhausted from a gym session. The idea of spending too much time in the kitchen can be daunting, so having some quick and easy meal options is always beneficial. That’s why we’ve put together a list of seven speedy dinner ideas to eat after the gym.

Read more: 20 Easy Tofu Recipes To Up Your Daily Protein

When you’ve just finished exercising, your body craves nutrients to aid in recovery and replenish energy stores. High protein meals are important because they help repair and build muscles. You may also want to eat plenty of carbs and vegetables for a substantial and well-rounded meal. However, the last thing you want to do is spend forever in the kitchen making intricate dinners. That’s why having recipes that are both nutritious and simple to prepare is a game-changer.

Vegan dinners don’t need a big song and dance; you can easily make high protein, filling, nutritious meals in under an hour. Quick, easy-to-make dinners allow you to save time and hassle, ensuring you can continue to nurture your body without compromising on relaxation and recovery. With the right recipes, you can enjoy delicious, wholesome food that supports fits seamlessly into your busy lifestyle.

Read more: 10 Vegan Dinners That Prioritize Whole Foods

7 dinner ideas to eat after the gym

The recipes below are great examples of getting plant protein without spending hours in the kitchen. From tofu and broccoli bake to vegan mac and cheese, plenty of easy and tasty dinner ideas are waiting for you. Here are seven dinner ideas to eat after the gym, all made in under an hour. (NB: If you’re feeling extra hungry after the gym, you may want to increase the portion sizes on some of these).

Easy sheet pan broccoli and tofu

Rise Shine Cook This recipe is so simple, tasty, and perfect for after the gym

You can make this sheet pan broccoli tofu come to life in 35 minutes with two base ingredients. The recipe comes from Rise Shine Cook and is the ultimate after-gym dinner. All you need to do is toss some tofu in brown rice flour and seasonings and bake for 10 minutes. Then, you’ll add your broccoli for another 20 minutes. During the cooking time, prepare your tahini or nut butter sauce made with lime, tamari, ginger, and hot sauce. When everything is cooked, coat your ingredients in your sauce and enjoy. Serve this dish with rice for a substantial and well-rounded meal.

Find the recipe here.

High protein vegan mac and cheese

Plant Baes This vibrant dish has 40g of protein per serving

Meal-prepping is a great way to ensure you have a quick and nutritious post-gym dinner. This high-protein vegan mac and cheese from Plant Baes is a great one to try. The recipe requires minimal cooking and can be made in batches. Hidden in the cheesy sauce is 40 grams of plant-based protein thanks to the lentils, soy milk, cashews, and nooch. The recipe is best made with wholemeal pasta and served with your favorite greens.

Find the recipe here.

Easy quinoa tofu

BOSH! Full of flavor from smoked tofu and sun-dried tomato pesto, this easy quinoa tofu is super healthy

In 20 minutes, you can put together a tasty and nutritious quinoa and tofu dish courtesy of BOSH!. Their super nutritious quinoa tofu dish is ideal for getting much-needed nutrients after your workout. It is made with Tuscan kale, smoked tofu, banana shallots, quinoa, nutritional yeast, and sprouts, making this dish is flavorsome with a great mouthfeel. Definitely give this dish a try with a squeeze of lemon and extra nooch to serve.

Find the recipe here.

Microbiome bowl

Carleigh Bodrug This microbiome bowl is gut-friendly and full of plant protein

For something extra nutritious, try this gut-friendly microbiome bowl. It contains the ideal mixture of fermented and fiber-rich plants that are both probiotic and good for a healthy digestive system. It’s also a bonus that this recipe from Carleigh Bodrug includes protein-rich tofu. There are also tasty additions of sauerkraut, soy sauce, vegan vinaigrette, and parsley to top the abundance of veggies in this dish.

Find the recipe here.

Chickpea and pumpkin pilaf

Natali Eleftheriou This pilaf is a perfect midweek meal

Here’s another 20-minute recipe for after the gym. This vegan chickpea and pumpkin pilaf comes from Natlicious Food. This meal will fill you up and has simple ingredients. You only need pumpkin, chickpeas, plant-based feta, pumpkin seeds, bulgur wheat, and seasonings to make this dish come to life. It can be served hot or cold, and bulgur wheat is used for extra fiber.

Find the recipe here.

Easy one-pot vegan Pad Thai

Rebel Recipes This one-pot vegan Pad Thai is high in protein and easy to make

With just a few ingredients, you can put together this easy one-pot vegan Pad Thai in just 12 minutes. This versatile dish uses any stir-fry vegetables of your choice, ribbon noodles, marinated tofu, peanuts and peanut butter, lime, and sweet chili sauce. The recipe comes from Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club and is quickly made in a frying pan.

Find the recipe here.

Teriyaki tempeh

BOSH! This teriyaki tempeh recipe can be made in under 30 minutes

The final dish on this list is a simple teriyaki tempeh recipe. This is another BOSH! recipe and it can be easily made in under 30 minutes and is packed with protein, making it great for after a workout. You simply make your own teriyaki sauce, fry your tempeh, and cook your rice while you prepare the other ingredients. While frying, you can add cashews, green pepper, and spring onion to the dish, and you can top with sesame seeds for a nice crunch.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 5 Nutritious Vegan Meal Prep Recipes