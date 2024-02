Mac and cheese is absolute comfort food, but this high-protein vegan mac and cheese recipe is also highly nutritious! Each serving of this dish contains approximately 40g of plant-based protein, most of which is cleverly hidden within the cheesy sauce.

This recipe requires minimal cooking and can be effortlessly multiplied to accommodate weekly batch cooking. For a well-balanced, pre-made lunch, you can simply cook some greens alongside it.

The benefits of meal prep

Cooking nutritious and delicious meals from scratch every day can be a daunting task, especially for those who are new to vegan cooking. This often means people resort to takeaways and ready meals.

You can easily avoid falling into this trap by prepping all your meals ahead of time. This way you can ensure that you are eating healthy meals throughout the week and save yourself some time too. Although meal prep can take a few hours, it becomes much easier when you have straightforward recipes like this high-protein vegan mac and cheese.

Is mac and cheese a good source of protein?

Mac and cheese is not typically considered a high protein dish. While most recipes may contain some protein in the form of vegan cheese, this particular recipe includes some special ingredients that make it more nutritious and protein-packed – red lentils and soy milk.

Another way to boost the protein content of mac and cheese is by cooking it with pasta that is made from peas or lentils. The majority of high protein pasta is also gluten-free. Perfect if you want to increase fiber and protein whilst also avoiding gluten.

Other vegan mac and cheese recipes

This protein-packed vegan mac and cheese is a great nutritious dish, perfect for weekday meals. But you may also enjoy the occasional indulgent treat, in which case, you may want to try one of these other vegan mac and cheese recipes:

High protein vegan mac & cheese recipe

Indulge in this High Protein Vegan Mac and Cheese, a creamy, comforting dish packed with nourishing ingredients. This recipe is not only delicious but also boasts a whopping 40g of protein per serving. Perfect for meal prep and absolutely satisfying! No ratings yet Duration 30 mins Cook Time 15 mins Prep Time 15 mins Servings 4 people Ingredients 14 oz wholemeal pasta

1 medium potato diced

1 yellow onion chopped in quarter

1 carrot diced

½ cup cashews

½ cup split red lentils

3 cups soy milk

1 tbsp vegetable stock powder low sodium

1.5 tbsp tapioca flour

⅔ cup nutritional yeast

1 tsp paprika

¼ tsp turmeric

1 tbsp lemon juice

½ tbsp garlic powder

Salt & pepper to taste To serve Your favourite greens grilled or stir-fried with a little chilli flakes to taste. Instructions Cook the pasta according to the packet instructions.

Add the potato, onion, carrot, cashews, and red lentils to a large pot and cover with water. Bring to a boil and cook for approx 15 minutes, until the potatoes are fork tender. Drain the water.

Transfer the mixture to a blender with the soy milk, tapioca flour, nutritional yeast, paprika, turmeric, vegetable stock, lemon juice, garlic powder, and a pinch of salt. Blend until perfectly smooth.

Add the pasta and sauce to a pot and cook on low heat until it thickens 3 to 5 minutes. Adjust salt & pepper to taste.

Serve with grilled broccoli or your favorite greens, enjoy!

This recipe was created by Sarah Cobacho of Plant Baes. You can find the original recipe here.

