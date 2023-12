With the evenings getting darker and the temperatures getting colder, many of us are on the hunt for simple, quick, and tasty midweek meal ideas that don’t require washing up. If that’s you, this one-pot vegan Pad Thai could be just what you’re after.

Pad Thai is a stir-fried noodle dish that originated in Thailand in the 20th Century. It’s now a hugely popular dish eaten all over the world.

Traditionally, Pad Thai consists of rice noodles stir-fried with eggs, fish sauce, tamarind paste, garlic, red chili pepper, and palm sugar, and it often contains meat like chicken or shrimp. Pad Thai is typically garnished with crushed peanuts, coriander, and lime wedges, adding a crunchy texture and a fresh, tangy flavor. The key to a Pad Thai is the balance of sweet, sour, salty, and spicy flavors. There are a wide variety of vegan takes on the traditional recipe available, including the below one from Viva!’s Vegan Recipe Club, which uses just one pot and minimal ingredients.

Veganizing a Pad Thai

Pad Thai is easily adaptable to a vegan diet, making it a versatile dish for various dietary needs. To veganize Pad Thai, the traditional fish sauce can be replaced with soy sauce or a vegan fish sauce alternative (this one uses the former), and the protein can be substituted with tofu or tempeh (again, the former).

These substitutions help to maintain the essential flavors and textures of the dish without animal ingredients. Here’s how to make a vegan Pad Thai.

One-pot vegan Pad Thai

This vegan take on a Pad Thai is quick and easy to make and requires just a few ingredients – perfect for weeknights! No ratings yet Duration 12 mins Cook Time 10 mins Prep Time 2 mins Servings 2 Ingredients Oil for frying (ideally sesame but any fine)

300 g/10.5oz (approx.) stir fry vegetables of your choice

150 g/5oz (approx.) ‘straight to wok’ ribbon noodles

2 handfuls marinated tofu pieces

1 handful peanuts, roughly chopped

1-2 tbsp peanut butter (smooth or chunky)

3 tbsp sweet chilli sauce (or use 2 tbsp syrup mixed with 1 tsp chilli powder)

Juice of ½ lime Instructions Heat a little oil in a wok or large frying pan and empty the stir fry veg into the pan.

Fry for a few minutes before adding all of the other ingredients.

Stir frequently for a few minutes to ensure that the noodles are cooked and the peanut butter has softened and is evenly distributed.

Serve immediately.

This recipe was republished with permission from from Viva’s new cookbook, Everyone Can Cook Vegan. You can buy the book here.

