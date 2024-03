We’re officially headed towards spring, meaning many of us are swapping warming soups and stews for light and fresh dinner options like salads. This “microbiome bowl” is a perfect recipe for those warmer evenings.

The microbiome refers to the vast community of microorganisms, including bacteria, viruses, fungi, and other microbes, that live on and inside the human body. These microbial communities are particularly abundant in the gut. There are a number of foods that positively influence the gut microbiome, enhancing the diversity and health of the microbial community in the digestive system, in turn supporting overall health. Gut-friendly ingredients are having a serious moment all over the world right now, with fermented foods proving hugely popular.

The below recipe, which comes from Carleigh Bodrug’s new cookbook Plant You: Scrappy Cooking, features a number of gut-friendly foods. One of these is sauerkraut, which is made by fermenting cabbage in a brine solution.

Why is sauerkraut good for the gut?

Firstly, the fermentation process encourages the growth of beneficial bacteria, primarily from the Lactobacillus genus. These bacteria are a type of probiotic, which are live microorganisms. When consumed, these probiotics help balance the gut microbiota, promoting a healthy digestive system. They can inhibit the growth of harmful bacteria, enhance the barrier function of the intestinal lining, and help the immune system.

Sauerkraut also contains a good amount of dietary fiber, which is essential for healthy digestion as it helps to maintain regular bowel movements and prevent constipation.

Other gut-friendly ingredients

The bowl is very fiber-heavy, and has a wide range of ingredients that will benefit the digestive system. Wild rice, quinoa, broccoli florets, and broccoli sprouts are all regarded as hugely healthy fiber-rich foods.

Microbiome bowl

With a killer combo of fermented foods and fiber-rich plants,, this microbiome bowl is like a party for your gut! Eating probiotic- and fiber-rich foods regularly promotes a healthy digestive system, which enriches every other part of your body, including your mind. So give your gut a big hug by whipping up this biome bonanza, and it will thank you later (probably with a toot, but that’s just love). No ratings yet Duration 30 mins Servings 4 Ingredients 1/2 cup uncooked wild rice blend or quinoa

2 cups fingerling potatoes, halved or quartered

2 cups broccoli florets or brussels sprouts

1 (14-ounce) block of extra-firm tofu, cubed

2 tbsp soy sauce or gluten-free tamari

1 tbsp paprika

1 tbsp garlic powder

1 tsp dried thyme For salad 1 cup broccoli sprouts

store-bought sauerkraut

1/4 cup hemp hearts

1 cup citrus cabbage slaw (you can find the recipe for this on p122 of Scrappy Cooking, or find one online)

Handful of fresh parsley or cilantro, for garnish

1 cup store-bought vegan vinaigrette Instructions Cook the wild rice blend according to the package directions.

Preheat the oven to 400°F, and line a baking sheet with a reusable baking mat or parchment paper. Then place on the sheet the potatoes, broccoli, and tofu. Toss with the soy sauce, paprika, garlic powder, and thyme. Bake for 25 minutes, or until the broccoli is soft, the tofu is browned, and the potato is cooked through, tossing halfway through.

Assemble the salad: In a bowl, combine the Lentil Sprouts, wild rice, Citrus Cabbage Slaw, potatoes, broccoli florets, tofu, and hemp hearts. Garnish with parsley. Drizzle with the dressing when ready to serve.

Excerpted from PlantYou: Scrappy Cooking: 140+ Plant-Based Zero-Waste Recipes That Are Good for You, Your Wallet, and the Planet by Carleigh Bodrug. Copyright © 2024. Available from Hachette Go, an imprint of Hachette Book Group, Inc.

