If you’re looking for a fancy-but-easy-to-make vegan recipe idea for your next date night, look no further than this Spanish-inspired lentils dish cooked with white wine.

Lentil stews are often found in Spanish restaurants, and similar dishes are also made in households across the country. This recipe, which comes from Viva!’s Vegan Recipe club, uses dry white wine to give it its flavor. It works well on its own, but you can also add vegan bacon if you’d like (some similar non-vegan Spanish recipes use ham).

What are health benefits of lentils?

Lentils are a hugely popular legume eaten in many countries in the world. They are a particular popular staple in countries including Tunisia, Morrocco, India, Turkey, Pakistan, and Syria. They’re a versatile ingredient, used in stews, soups, salads, sauces, and more. Lentils tend to be cheap, meaning they are an ideal staple for any vegan food cupboard. There are a few different types of lentils, including green, puy, brown, green, yellow and red, and beluga.

As well as being an inexpensive and adaptable ingredient, lentils also come with a number of health benefits. They are rich in fiber, a type of carbohydrate that many American diets are lacking in. Adequate intake of fiber aids digestion and may reduce the risk of heart disease. Lentils also contain magnesium, iron, zinc, potassium, and b vitamins.

Are lentils a good source of protein?

Vegans are constantly being asked where they get their protein, and new plant-based eaters may be wondering what the best sources are. Lentils are just one of many meat-free protein sources.

According to Healthline, lentils are made up of 25 percent protein, which does make them a good source. Typically, one cup of lentils will contain 17.9 grams of protein.

Vegan lentil recipe: Spanish-Inspired White Wine Lentils

See below for the full recipe and method for Spanish White Wine Lentils from Viva!’s Vegan Recipe Club.

This recipe is inspired by a traditional Spanish lentil dish. It can either be served on its own, or alongside garlic bread and a green salad. You could also add vegan bacon if desired No ratings yet Cook Time 20 mins Prep Time 10 mins Servings 4 Ingredients 120 g vegan bacon lardons fried according to packet instructions (optional)

225 g green, brown or Puy lentils

200 g carrot

2 cloves garlic finely sliced

1 tbsp paprika (ideally Pimentón de la Vera but any fine)

2 large tomatoes

160 ml vegan dry white wine

1 stock cube

1 tbsp flat leaf parsley roughly chopped plus extra for decoration

salt and pepper to taste Optional additions extra lardons

fresh parsley

jarred chargrilled peppers

red salsa

roasted cherry tomatoes

toasted pine nuts

vegan crème fraîche Instructions Cook the lentils according to the packet but don’t overcook — keep them with a bit of bite/al dente

While the lentils are cooking, fry the onion in a little oil until soft and golden

Add the carrot and fry for 5-10 minutes

Stir through the garlic and fry for a further 2 minutes

Add the smoked paprika and heat for another minute

Stir through the tomatoes and white wine and simmer for around 5 minutes

Sprinkle over the remaining fresh parsley and any of the other (optional) toppings

