7 Nutritious And High Protein Vegan Stir Fry Recipes

Stir fries are a fantastic option for those looking to whip up a quick, nutritious meal without spending hours in the kitchen. This versatile cooking method involves quickly frying small pieces of food in a hot pan, typically using a small amount of oil. The result is a dish that retains the vibrant colors, flavors, and nutrients of the ingredients. Whether you’re in the mood for rice or noodles, stir fries offer endless possibilities for delicious and healthy meals. So, we’ve put together a list of nutritious and high protein vegan stir fry recipes for you to try.

Stir fries are great for vegans. They provide a perfect platform for a variety of vegetables and plant-based proteins. Ingredients like tofu, tempeh, chickpeas, and a colorful assortment of veggies can be easily incorporated. Moreover, stir fries allow you to experiment with different flavors and textures, ensuring each meal is exciting and satisfying. Additionally, the quick cooking time helps to preserve the nutrients in the vegetables.

Creating a stir fry is incredibly easy, making it an ideal choice for busy weeknights. Simply chop your vegetables and proteins, heat up your pan, and start cooking. Adding sauces and seasonings at the right time ensures that every bite is packed with flavor.

Stir fries can be made with either rice or noodles, giving you flexibility depending on what you have on hand. Pairing them with nutritious vegetables and high protein ingredients creates a well-balanced and tasty meal. With endless combinations and flavors to explore, stir fries are a staple in vegan cooking, offering both variety and nutrition.

7 Nutritious and high protein stir fries

The recipes below are packed full of plant protein and nutrient-dense veggies, perfect for a quick and healthy weeknight meal. From superfood stir fries to easy Pad Thai and more, these dishes showcase the best of what stir frying has to offer. Enjoy the simplicity and flavor of these high-protein vegan stir fry recipes that will keep you energized and satisfied.

Garlic broccoli stir fry with chickpeas

Ela Vegan Enjoy two whole protein sources with this garlic broccoli and chickpea stir fry

This garlic broccoli stir fry is made with protein-rich vegetables like broccoli and chickpeas. Combining them easily helps you obtain adequate protein in under 30 minutes. This dish comes from Ela Vegan and uses ingredients from your pantry and fridge to make a simple broccoli stir fry flavored with ginger, paprika, soy, and maple syrup. All you need is a handful of ingredients and seasonings, and you’ll have your stir fry done in 25 minutes flat.

Find the recipe here.

Cashew tofu stir fry

Cupful Of Kale Made with a delicious Asian-style sauce, this cashew tofu stir fry makes hitting your protein goals easy

This cashew tofu stir fry comes from Cupful Of Kale and takes only 25 minutes to make. As its name suggests, this recipe is made with firm tofu, cashew nuts, and a few extras. The addition of spring onions, red bell pepper, and garlic injects bursts of flavor, but the true star of this dish is its sauce. The veganized Asian-style sauce contains soy, hoisin, and vegan fish sauce, to name a few. This sauce coats the stir fry, making it all the more appealing.

Additionally, the use of tofu makes this dish perfect for after the gym or simply if you need to up your protein. Did you know soy is a complete protein? That means every recipe with tofu or edamame on this list contains a plant-protein source with all nine essential amino acids to help you meet your nutritional goals.

Find the recipe here.

Superfood stir fry

BOSH! Give this simple superfood stir fry a go for dinner tonight

BOSH!‘s superfood stir fry mixes edamame, kale, and tender stem broccoli with chewy noodles to make a lovely meal. Made in 25 minutes, this vegan stir fry is a no-brainer if you’re looking to up your nutrition with whole foods. This vegan stir fry recipe uses flavors like chili, garlic, ginger, and lemongrass to add to its appeal.

Find the recipe here.

Oil-free vegetable ‘fried’ rice

Rise Shine Cook Enjoy this simple and healthy oil-free vegetable ‘fried’ rice with plenty of nutritious veggies

If you’re looking for an oil-free stir fry, this one is for you. It’s simple, nutritious, and full of vegetables. This recipe comes from Rise Shine Cook and is a great way for new and old vegans alike to get their protein and nutrients in. So, how is it made? Firstly, you only need 35 minutes and a non-stick pan; the rest is just chopping and cooking. This recipe is full of edamame and curly kale for a health boost. Serve it with pumpkin seeds for extra nutrition, and enjoy.

Find the recipe here.

20-minute tofu and tahini stir fry

Viva's Vegan Recipe Club Get a protein kick with this quick recipe

That’s right, in 20 minutes, you can have this tasty tahini tofu stir fry prepped and cooked. How? Simply get your favorite stir-fry mix, cube your tofu, and make your sauce. This recipe from Viva!’s Vegan Recipe Club emphasizes the need for speed when making a healthy dish. What’s more, it shows you how to fry and flavor tofu beautifully, and the tahini sauce makes this noodle dish all the more delish.

Find the recipe here.

Tofu Pad Thai

Romy London Pad Thai is easy to veganize with a few simple swaps

Romy London makes a super quick and easy rendition of Pad Thai with tofu. In just 35 minutes, you’ll have a vegan version of the classic ready and full of tasty ingredients. The recipe includes soba noodles, tofu, roasted peanuts, and bean sprouts, among other things. Moreover, everything cooks quickly, so you won’t need to wait too long for your protein-packed meal.

Find the recipe here.

15-minute peanut butter stir fry

So Vegan This peanut butter stir fry is made with heaps of veggies

The last vegan stir fry on this list is an epically tasty, peanut-y stir fry also made by So Vegan. With creamy peanut butter, chopped peanuts, broccoli, chickpeas, and mange tout, this dish has a great texture and taste. Be sure to make your rice and put together that yummy vegetable stir fry for a hearty meal.

Find the recipe here.

