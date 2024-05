This super simple “superfood” stir fry is the perfect 25-minute meal for dinner brought to you by BOSH!. Full of flavors like chili, garlic, ginger, lemongrass, and soy, this stir fry is as fragrant as it is good for you. What makes this stir fry recipe special is its nutritious vegetables. Packed with edamame and kale, you get the benefit of all those antioxidants and vitamins in a tasty and filling package.

Enjoy the plant protein from the edamame and tender stem broccoli in this plant-based dish that’s incredibly straightforward to make. The ingredients can be easily sourced at most grocery stores or Asian grocers, and many things not in your kitchen or at the store is easily substituted with what you have at home. For instance, if palm sugar is out of reach, use brown sugar, coconut sugar, or agave instead.

Superfood stir fry

In this superfood stir fry you'll find classic Asian flavors including ginger, chili, garlic, and lemongrass combined with healthy veggies like edamame, kale, and tenderstem broccoli. This dish is made with chewy noodles and topped with chopped coriander, pickled ginger, and, optionally, peanuts. No ratings yet Duration 25 mins Servings 2 people Ingredients For the veg 80 grams beansprouts

100 grams kale

80 grams edamame

100 grams tenderstem broccoli

1 courgette For the sauce 2 tsp sesame oil

1 clove garlic

1 red chili

1 thumb sized piece fresh ginger

1 tsp soy sauce

1 tsp mirin

150 ml boiling water

1 lemongrass stalk

1 tsp palm sugar To serve 2 nests dried noodles

1 handful of chopped unsalted peanutes

A bunch of chopped coriander

Some pickled ginger Instructions Prep the vegetables Using a microplane, grate the garlic and ginger into a fine paste.

Finely chop the red chili and lemongrass.

Roughly chop the kale into strips removing the central stalk.

Cut the courgette into bite-size lengths.

Break the tenderstem broccoli into bite size florets, and cut the stems into bite-size lengths.

Once you have all your vegetables prepped place a large wok over a medium heat. For the stir fry sauce As soon as the wok is hot add a drizzle of sesame oil quickly followed by the garlic, ginger and chopped chili.

Keep the paste moving around the wok to avoid it sticking, adjust the heat if it begins to smoke.

Boil the kettle and measure 150ml of boiling water into a jug, throw in the chopped lemongrass and allow to infuse.

Back to the wok, start by adding soy, mirin and palm sugar to the paste and stir to combine.

As soon as the mixture is bubbling, add the water infused with lemongrass to the wok and let the mixture reduce for a few minutes. Add the vegetables Throw in the broccoli and kale and mix for 2 – 3 minutes until it begins to soften.

Pop the courgettes and edamame beans in and again stir for 2 – 3 minutes.

Then, get the bean sprouts involved and toss the wok to coat all the veg in that lovely sauce.

Allow to bubble away until all the veg is tender and the sauce has thickened slightly. Cook your noodles Cook the noodles as per the instructions on the pack, drain and stir through the vegetables and sauce. To serve Add the superfood stir fry to bowls and scatter chopped peanuts, coriander and pickled ginger on top.

This recipe was republished with permission from BOSH!. You can view the original recipe here.

