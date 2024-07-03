How To Make This Tofu Pad Thai

Pad Thai is an absolute classic, and it couldn’t be easier to make vegan.

The dish is widely believed to have been introduced in Thailand during World War II. At a time when rice, a staple ingredient in Thai cuisine, was in short supply due to the war and economic difficulties, the Thai government promoted rice noodles as an alternative. Pad Thai was created as an affordable, nutritious, and quick-to-prepare meal that could utilize these noodles. The dish has since gained popularity all over the world.

To make Pad Thai vegan, traditional ingredients like eggs, fish sauce, and shrimp can be substituted with plant-based alternatives without sacrificing flavor. Instead of eggs, tofu can be used to add protein and texture. Vegan fish sauce or soy sauce can replace fish sauce to maintain the salty and umami elements essential to the dish. The rest of the dish remains inherently plant-friendly, consisting of rice noodles, bean sprouts, garlic, onions, peanuts, lime, and a sauce made from tamarind paste, sugar, and chili pepper. The below recipe, which comes from Romy London, is a classic vegan Pad Thai that you’ll come back to again and again.

Tofu Pad Thai

If you're looking for a delicious and healthy vegan meal, try this flavourful Tofu Pad Thai recipe! With its combination of fresh ingredients and crunchy peanuts, this dish is a delicious spin on the traditional Thai dish – using soba noodles for a twist. No ratings yet Duration 35 minutes mins Cook Time 20 minutes mins Prep Time 15 minutes mins Ingredients 1 7-oz pack soba noodles (200g)

2 tbsp vegetable oil

4 shallots, thinly sliced

4 garlic cloves, minced

10 oz firm tofu (300g), cubed

7 oz bean sprouts (200g)

1 oz chopped roasted peanuts (30g)

2 tbsp chopped fresh coriander for garnish

1 tbsp green onions for garnish

Fresh lime wedges for serving For the Pad Thai sauce 2 tbsp tamarind paste

2 tbsp soy sauce

Juice of 1 lime

2 tbsp coconut sugar Instructions Cook the soba noodles according to the package instructions, then drain and set them aside.

Heat up a large wok or frying pan over medium heat with some vegetable oil.

Add the garlic and shallots and cook until they become fragrant, which should take roughly 1-2 minutes.

Cubed tofu goes in next! Cook it until it starts to brown, which should take about 5-7 minutes.

Add the tamarind paste, lime juice, and coconut sugar to the pan and stir well for a flavour explosion.

Add the cooked soba noodles to the pan and stir until they are coated with the mouth-watering sauce.

Now add the bean sprouts and stir them in until they are just heated through.

Remove the pan from the heat and garnish your dish with chopped peanuts, fresh coriander and sliced green onions for that extra pop of colour, then you're ready to serve up with a zesty lime wedge on the side.

