It’s safe to say beans are having a bit of a moment right now – and social media is awash with a wide range of delicious plant-based bean recipes. This recipe for a split mung bean curry is packed full of protein and fiber.

It comes from Regina Pearce, the owner of vegan recipe site Nuts & Twigs. As well as mung beans, it features sweet potato, chilli peppers, cilantro, and lots of spices.

The benefits of mung beans

Mung beans are small green beans that pack a powerful protein punch. They belong to the legume family, and have been cultivated for thousands of years. They aren’t the most well-known bean, but you should be able to find them at health food stores and some supermarkets.

One cup of mung beans (7oz) contains around 14.2g of protein and 15.4g of fiber. They are also packed with vitamins and minerals, including potassium, magnesium, folate, and vitamin B6, contributing to heart health, reducing blood pressure, and supporting metabolic functions.

Unlike animal products, mung beans provide protein without the added cholesterol and saturated fats, making them a heart-healthy choice. They are versatile and can be easily incorporated into various dishes, including soups, salads, and vegan burgers. They’re also perfect in a curry, as this recipe will demonstrate.

Split mung bean curry recipe

Split Mung Bean Curry is a delicious and nutritious vegan dish. This curry is not only packed with protein but also has a rich, comforting flavor, making it a favorite in my kitchen. No ratings yet Duration 45 mins Servings 6 Ingredients 2 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp cumin seeds

1/2 tsp mustard seeds

1 medium onion, finely chopped

4 garlic cloves, paste or minced

1 inch piece ginger, grated

1 sweet potato, cubed

1 large zucchini, halved rounds

1/2 tsp turmeric

1 tsp garam masala

1 tsp coriander powder

3/4 tsp salt

1 cup mung beans (green moong dal), soaked for a few hours

4 cups water

1 14.5-ounce can of tomato puree

2 green chillies, chopped (remove seeds for less spiciness)

1 can coconut milk

1 handful spinach (fresh or frozen)

Fresh cilantro, for garnish

Fresh lemon juice Instructions Rinse and soak the mung beans in water for a few hours. Drain and rinse them before cooking.

In a medium pot, heat the oil on medium. Add the mustard and cumin seeds. Stir and let them sizzle for a few seconds. You'll hear them start to pop and sizzle, but don't let them go too long, or they will burn.

Add chopped onions and a pinch of salt. Sauté until they turn translucent, around 5 minutes.

Mix in the minced garlic and grated ginger. Cook for a minute.

Add the green chilies, sweet potato, and zucchini. Cook for about 5-7 minutes to soften the vegetables a little.

Mix in the turmeric, coriander, cumin, garam masala, and salt. Cook for about another minute.

Add the tomato puree and cook for another 5 minutes to cook out the raw, acidic taste of the tomato.

Then, add the soaked mung beans and 4 cups of water. Bring to a boil.

Reduce the heat and simmer until the beans are tender, the dal has thickened, and the vegetables have softened completely about 30 minutes. If needed, add more water to adjust the consistency.

Once the dal is cooked, stir in coconut milk and spinach. Adjust salt and seasonings as per your taste.

Garnish with freshly chopped cilantro (coriander leaves). If using, squeeze the lemon juice into the dish. Serve with basmati or jasmine rice or flatbread like roti or naan. See the post for more serving suggestions.

This recipe was republished with permission from Regina Pearce (of Nuts & Twigs). You can view the original recipe here.

