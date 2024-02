Green beans are a nutritious ingredient packed with fiber and plant-based protein, but they are often overlooked in cooking. However, this authentic Greek green bean stew is sure to convince you to add beans to your weekly meal plan! It is an excellent way to add flavor to the beans and make them more appealing.

This recipe is vegan and gluten-free, and it’s a traditional Cypriot and Greek dish that is easy to make with simple pantry ingredients. It is extra special because it was created by Natali Eleftheriou, a passionate vegan cook from Cyprus. Keep reading for the recipe and serving suggestions.

How do you add flavor to green beans?

If you are someone who enjoys eating vegetables, then you might appreciate the mild earthy taste of green beans. However, to enhance their flavor and make them more appetizing, you can add some additional ingredients.

One easy way to do this is to sauté green beans with garlic, onions, and olive oil. Alternatively, you can roast them with some seasoning, or you can cook them in a stew with onion, garlic, and fresh herbs, like in this green bean stew recipe. This is also the healthiest way to eat green beans!

For an extra burst of flavor, we suggest serving this dish with a squeeze of lemon. The citrus juice perfectly complements the earthy taste of green beans.

Serving suggestions

Traditionally, this green bean stew is served with feta cheese and crusty bread. You can easily veganize this by using a vegan cheese alternative instead. There are plenty of tasty vegan feta cheeses you can buy, but you can also try making vegan feta at home.

More green bean recipe inspiration

We are certain you are going to love green beans after trying this authentic Greek green bean stew! Here are some other tasty ways to cook with them:

Green bean stew recipe

This is a traditional Cypriot and Greek recipe, called Fasolakia Yiahni. It is a family favorite all year round and is made with simple pantry ingredients. No ratings yet Duration 50 mins Cook Time 40 mins Prep Time 10 mins Servings 4 people Ingredients 2 tablespoons of olive oil

1 onion chopped

2 cloves of garlic minced

400 g potatoes cut in bite-size pieces

2 carrots cut in bite-size pieces

1/2 teaspoon of sugar

1 vegetable bouillon cube

1 teaspoon of tomato paste

1 can of chopped tomatoes 400g

500 g green beans fresh or frozen (cut the edges on the fresh ones)

1/2 teaspoon of oregano

1/4 teaspoon of garlic granules

1-2 bay leaves

Salt and pepper

2 tablespoons of fresh dill Instructions In a large pot, on a medium high heat, add the oil, onions and a pinch of salt and saute for a couple of minutes, until translucent.

Continue with the minced garlic, potatoes and carrots, saute for 3-4 minutes until golden and season with plenty of salt.

Add the sugar, all the spices and the tomato paste. Cook for a minute before adding the chopped tomatoes and veggie stock.

Add 400ml of water, the green beans, and a generous pinch of salt.

Bring to a boil, lower the heat, cover, and cook covered for approximately 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Check if the potatoes and carrots are cooked, using a fork.

Add the fresh dill and check the seasoning before serving.

Serve them with vegan feta and bread!

This recipe was created by Natali Eleftheriou of Natlicious Food. You can find the original recipe here.

