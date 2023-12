Green beans (also known as string beans) are a popular side dish around the world. They are hugely versatile, and can be steamed, boiled, or stir-fried. While many of us will have not-so-pleasant memories of eating bland boiled green beans as a side dish to childhood dinners, there are a wide variety of ways to cook these vegetables to make them much more exciting. The below recipe will show you how to make Lebanese green beans braised in oil (Loubieh bi zeit).

Loubieh bi zeit is a traditional Lebanese recipe that’s made by slow-cooking green beans with tomatoes, onions, and garlic in oil, and then seasoning them with salt and pepper. This particular recipe, which comes from Plant Based Folk, uses paprika and olive oil (though you can substitute avocado oil if you wish).

Benefits of green beans

Green beans are a nutritious and widely consumed vegetable. They are low in calories yet rich in essential nutrients, including vitamins A, C, and K, folate, and dietary fiber. The fiber content in green beans aids in digestion and helps maintain a healthy gut. They also provide antioxidants such as flavonoids and carotenoids, which help reduce the risk of chronic diseases by combating oxidative stress in the body. Additionally, green beans are a good source of minerals like iron, calcium, and magnesium.

Green beans are grown in many parts of the world, thriving in temperate and subtropical climates. Major producers include China, Indonesia, Turkey, and India, as well as the United States, particularly in states like Wisconsin, Florida, and Georgia. They are usually available year-round, with peak season varying depending on the region.

They can be purchased at grocery stores, farmers’ markets, and supermarkets. Prices for green beans can vary based on the location, season, and whether they are conventionally or organically grown. Generally, they are considered an affordable vegetable. In the United States, for example, the price can range from $1 to $4 per pound, depending on these factors.

If you’re looking for a new green bean recipe to add to your recipe rotation, see below:

Lebanese green bean recipe

This Loubieh bi zeit recipe is traditional Lebanese green beans braised in oil and tomatoes with garlic. No ratings yet Duration 45 mins Cook Time 25 mins Prep Time 20 mins Servings 6 people Ingredients 1 kg green beans trimmed and cut into bit sized pieces

3 tbsp olive oil (sub avocado oil)

1 medium onion (diced, small)

2 large cloves garlic, crushed

1 medium – large tomato, diced

1 ¼ cups water

1 tsp salt or to taste

¼ tsp paprika, optional

½ tsp black pepper cracked Instructions Over medium – high heat, heat the oil (zeit) in a large pot. Add onions, fry until slightly golden, approximately 5-7 minutes.

Add beans (loubia), tomato and garlic. Stir through ensuring everything is coated in oil.

Add salt, pepper and paprika (optional), add water. Stir everything through.

Turn heat to low. Cover and braise for 25 – 30 minutes. Stirring every five minutes. Serve cold or warm. The last 10 minutes of cooking Lebanese green beans is important. Check the bottom of the pot has enough juice and if needed top up with a ¼ cup of water. Adjust salt if needed. Stoves differ, I use a gas stove, which generally cooks quicker than an electric stove. I usually turn off the burner at the 25-minute mark. Storage – braised green beans can be stored in an air-tight container in the fridge for up to 4 days.

This recipe was reprinted with permission from Plant Based Folk. You can find the original vegan green green beans recipe here.

