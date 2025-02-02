The Italian veggie sheet bake from One-Pan Vegan by Lucy Hosier is a simple way to pack in a variety of vegetables with minimal effort. This vegan dish combines zucchini, eggplant, bell peppers, and red onions, all roasted on a single pan for easy cleanup. The vegetables are tossed in a rich tomato sauce made with canned tomatoes, garlic, oregano, balsamic vinegar, and black olives, giving the dish bold, savory flavors.
While this is a great lunch option, adding chickpeas or another bean can turn it into a filling dinner. The final touch is chunks of bread baked on top, soaking up the sauce while crisping in the oven. Fresh basil finishes the dish, adding a bright note before serving. This plant-based sheet bake is ideal for meal prep or a quick meal on a busy day.
Read more: 30-Minute Creamy Vegan Lentil Curry
Italian veggie sheet bake
Ingredients
- 1 zucchini halved and sliced
- 2 eggplants halved and sliced
- 1 red bell pepper sliced
- 1 orange bell pepper sliced
- 1 large or 2 small red onions roughly chopped
- 2 tbsp (30 ml) extra virgin olive oil divided
- ½ tsp salt divided
- 2 cans chopped tomatoes with liquid
- 3 cloves garlic crushed
- 1½ tsp dried oregano divided
- 1 tsp tomato paste
- 2 tbsp (30 ml) balsamic vinegar
- ½ cup (90 g) black olives
- 2 slices of bread of choice torn into chunks
- 9 oz (255 g) vine or cherry tomatoes
- Fresh basil
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C or gas mark 4) and scatter the zucchini, eggplant, peppers and onion pieces onto the sheet pan. Drizzle the vegetables with 1 tablespoon (15 ml) of the olive oil, season with ¼ teaspoon of the salt and place into the oven to bake for 20 minutes.
- Meanwhile, in a bowl, combine the canned tomatoes, garlic, 1 teaspoon of the oregano, tomato paste, balsamic vinegar and black olives.
- Put the bread chunks in a small bowl and drizzle with the remaining 1 tablespoon (15 ml) of oil and ½ teaspoon of oregano. Toss to combine.
- After the veggies have baked for 20 minutes, remove the pan from the oven and pour the tomato mixture over the veggies. Use a spatula to coat the vegetables in the sauce and then place the vine or cherry tomatoes on top. Place the pan back into the oven to bake for 15 minutes.
- Remove the pan from the oven and add the bread chunks to the pan. Return the pan to the oven to bake for a final 10 minutes, until the bread chunks have hardened and turned crispy. Garnish with fresh basil and serve.
Reprinted with permission from One-Pan Vegan by Lucy Hosier. Page Street Publishing Co. 2022. Photo credit: Luce Hosier.
Read more: Vegan Quinoa Bowl With Tofu Feta