Lunch Vegan Recipes

Italian Veggie Sheet Bake

Want an easy lunch? Try this veggie sheet bake with Italian flavors

By

1 Minutes Read

an Italian veggie sheet bake with eggplant, zucchini, olives, tomato, and bread Add chickpeas or beans to your sheet bake for added protein - Media Credit: Lucy Hosier
The Italian veggie sheet bake from One-Pan Vegan by Lucy Hosier is a simple way to pack in a variety of vegetables with minimal effort. This vegan dish combines zucchini, eggplant, bell peppers, and red onions, all roasted on a single pan for easy cleanup. The vegetables are tossed in a rich tomato sauce made with canned tomatoes, garlic, oregano, balsamic vinegar, and black olives, giving the dish bold, savory flavors.

While this is a great lunch option, adding chickpeas or another bean can turn it into a filling dinner. The final touch is chunks of bread baked on top, soaking up the sauce while crisping in the oven. Fresh basil finishes the dish, adding a bright note before serving. This plant-based sheet bake is ideal for meal prep or a quick meal on a busy day.

Italian veggie sheet bake

You can customize this sheet bake with the vegetables you like, or add legumes to make this dish a filling dinner.
an Italian veggie sheet bake with eggplant, zucchini, olives, tomato, and bread
No ratings yet
Servings4

Ingredients

  • 1 zucchini halved and sliced
  • 2 eggplants halved and sliced
  • 1 red bell pepper sliced
  • 1 orange bell pepper sliced
  • 1 large or 2 small red onions roughly chopped
  • 2 tbsp (30 ml) extra virgin olive oil divided
  • ½ tsp salt divided
  • 2 cans chopped tomatoes with liquid
  • 3 cloves garlic crushed
  • tsp dried oregano divided
  • 1 tsp tomato paste
  • 2 tbsp (30 ml) balsamic vinegar
  • ½ cup (90 g) black olives
  • 2 slices of bread of choice torn into chunks
  • 9 oz (255 g) vine or cherry tomatoes
  • Fresh basil

Instructions

  • Preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C or gas mark 4) and scatter the zucchini, eggplant, peppers and onion pieces onto the sheet pan. Drizzle the vegetables with 1 tablespoon (15 ml) of the olive oil, season with ¼ teaspoon of the salt and place into the oven to bake for 20 minutes.
  • Meanwhile, in a bowl, combine the canned tomatoes, garlic, 1 teaspoon of the oregano, tomato paste, balsamic vinegar and black olives.
  • Put the bread chunks in a small bowl and drizzle with the remaining 1 tablespoon (15 ml) of oil and ½ teaspoon of oregano. Toss to combine.
  • After the veggies have baked for 20 minutes, remove the pan from the oven and pour the tomato mixture over the veggies. Use a spatula to coat the vegetables in the sauce and then place the vine or cherry tomatoes on top. Place the pan back into the oven to bake for 15 minutes.
  • Remove the pan from the oven and add the bread chunks to the pan. Return the pan to the oven to bake for a final 10 minutes, until the bread chunks have hardened and turned crispy. Garnish with fresh basil and serve.

Reprinted with permission from One-Pan Vegan by Lucy Hosier. Page Street Publishing Co. 2022. Photo credit: Luce Hosier.

