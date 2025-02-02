The Italian veggie sheet bake from One-Pan Vegan by Lucy Hosier is a simple way to pack in a variety of vegetables with minimal effort. This vegan dish combines zucchini, eggplant, bell peppers, and red onions, all roasted on a single pan for easy cleanup. The vegetables are tossed in a rich tomato sauce made with canned tomatoes, garlic, oregano, balsamic vinegar, and black olives, giving the dish bold, savory flavors.

While this is a great lunch option, adding chickpeas or another bean can turn it into a filling dinner. The final touch is chunks of bread baked on top, soaking up the sauce while crisping in the oven. Fresh basil finishes the dish, adding a bright note before serving. This plant-based sheet bake is ideal for meal prep or a quick meal on a busy day.

Italian veggie sheet bake

You can customize this sheet bake with the vegetables you like, or add legumes to make this dish a filling dinner. No ratings yet Servings 4 Ingredients 1 zucchini halved and sliced

2 eggplants halved and sliced

1 red bell pepper sliced

1 orange bell pepper sliced

1 large or 2 small red onions roughly chopped

2 tbsp (30 ml) extra virgin olive oil divided

½ tsp salt divided

2 cans chopped tomatoes with liquid

3 cloves garlic crushed

1½ tsp dried oregano divided

1 tsp tomato paste

2 tbsp (30 ml) balsamic vinegar

½ cup (90 g) black olives

2 slices of bread of choice torn into chunks

9 oz (255 g) vine or cherry tomatoes

Fresh basil Instructions Preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C or gas mark 4) and scatter the zucchini, eggplant, peppers and onion pieces onto the sheet pan. Drizzle the vegetables with 1 tablespoon (15 ml) of the olive oil, season with ¼ teaspoon of the salt and place into the oven to bake for 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a bowl, combine the canned tomatoes, garlic, 1 teaspoon of the oregano, tomato paste, balsamic vinegar and black olives.

Put the bread chunks in a small bowl and drizzle with the remaining 1 tablespoon (15 ml) of oil and ½ teaspoon of oregano. Toss to combine.

After the veggies have baked for 20 minutes, remove the pan from the oven and pour the tomato mixture over the veggies. Use a spatula to coat the vegetables in the sauce and then place the vine or cherry tomatoes on top. Place the pan back into the oven to bake for 15 minutes.

Remove the pan from the oven and add the bread chunks to the pan. Return the pan to the oven to bake for a final 10 minutes, until the bread chunks have hardened and turned crispy. Garnish with fresh basil and serve.

Reprinted with permission from One-Pan Vegan by Lucy Hosier. Page Street Publishing Co. 2022. Photo credit: Luce Hosier.

