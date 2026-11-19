The Blue Zones are regions around the world where people have been reported to live exceptionally long lives. These areas have inspired interest in the habits that may contribute to longevity, including diet. Blue Zones-inspired recipes draw on food traditions associated with places such as Ikaria in Greece, Okinawa in Japan, and Nicoya in Costa Rica, where beans, lentils, whole grains, vegetables, and other plant foods feature prominently.

Although Blue Zones residents do not all follow vegan diets, their plant-rich eating patterns offer plenty of inspiration for plant-based cooking. Legumes feature prominently in several of these food traditions, providing protein and fiber, while vegetables, whole grains, herbs, and other minimally processed ingredients add variety. These foods are also associated with health benefits, although no single ingredient or recipe can guarantee a longer life.

Read more: 10 Vegan Recipes To Boost Your ‘Plant Points’

You don’t need to live in a Blue Zone to explore these ideas. From hearty bean stews to fresh grain salads, these vegan recipes put plant-based ingredients at the center of the plate. They’re practical ways to bring more variety to your meals while taking inspiration from food traditions associated with longevity.

Ikarian longevity stew

David and Stephen Flynn This stew makes for a great immune booster

Inspired by the traditional food culture of Ikaria, Greece, this stew from The Happy Pear combines black beans, chickpeas, and lentils with broccoli, kale, carrots, and leeks. Whole-wheat pasta and a tomato-based broth bring everything together in a plant-rich meal.

Find the recipe here.

Lemony farro and bean salad

Linda Tyler This salad works great as a quick lunch or a side salad

This farro and bean salad by Linda Tyler combines green beans, kidney beans, black beans, and chewy whole-grain farro. A dressing made with lemon juice, tahini, dill, and Dijon mustard adds a bright, tangy flavor. Serve it cold or at room temperature for lunch or as a side dish.

Find the recipe here.

Mongolian lentils and broccoli

Somer Handley & Jillian Glenn This dish pairs well with rice

Jillian Glenn gives lentils a sweet and savory twist in this quick dinner recipe. The lentils and broccoli cook in a sauce made with soy sauce, maple syrup, garlic, and onion, then go over jasmine rice with scallions and sesame seeds.

Find the recipe here.

Squash, lentil, and apricot one-pot stew

This nourishing stew is warm, sweet, and perfect for autumn

This stew from Yasmin Khan combines red lentils and chickpeas with butternut squash, tomatoes, and dried apricots. Cumin, coriander, cinnamon, and ginger bring warmth, while the apricots add a gentle sweetness. Rice and vegetable stock give the stew its hearty base.

Find the recipe here.

Mediterranean chickpea spinach stew

Sarah Nevins This stew makes for a perfect speedy lunch

Try this Mediterranean chickpea spinach stew keeps things simple with chickpeas, spinach, tomatoes, onion, and garlic. Sarah Nevins adds oregano, cayenne, and balsamic vinegar for a savory tomato sauce, with optional vegan feta for a salty finish.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 10 High-Protein Vegan Recipes (That Use Only Whole Foods)

Green minestrone with pistachio pesto

BOSH! Try this zesty green minestrone soup with a rich and creamy pistachio pesto

BOSH! puts a green spin on minestrone with peas, green beans, mangetout, spinach, and orzo. The soup gets extra flavor from a homemade pistachio pesto blended with mint, parsley, lemon, and olive oil. Plant-based Parmesan finishes each bowl.

Find the recipe here.

Curried cauliflower and chickpea stew

Bettina Knapp Try this high-protein, budget-friendly meal that can be ready in 45 minutes

Bettina Knapp combines chickpeas with roasted cauliflower and carrots in this curry-spiced tomato stew. Roasting the vegetables brings out their natural sweetness, while garlic, onion, and curry spices add depth. Serve it with crusty bread or grains to make a complete meal.

Find the recipe here.

Super healthy quinoa tofu

BOSH! Full of flavor from smoked tofu and sun-dried tomato pesto

This recipe from BOSH! pairs quinoa with smoked tofu, cavolo nero, cherry tomatoes, and shallots. Sun-dried tomato pesto and nutritional yeast add savory flavor, while lemon juice brightens the finished dish. It takes around 20 minutes to prepare and offers a different way to combine grains and plant protein.

Find the recipe here.

Roasted cauliflower, chickpea, and tempeh moghrabieh

Noha Elbadry-Cloud This dish is a warming Middle Eastern recipe

Roasted cauliflower, chickpeas, and tempeh give this Lebanese-inspired moghrabieh by Noha Elbadry-Cloud its plant-based twist. Large, chewy grains similar to pearl couscous soak up a spiced broth flavored with Lebanese seven spice, caraway, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Parsley, scallions, and lemon finish the dish.

Find the recipe here.

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