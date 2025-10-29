This curried cauliflower and chickpea stew is perfect for cold weather. It’s warm, nourishing, and packed with plant protein. The roasted cauliflower and carrots add a touch of sweetness that balances out the rich curry spices. Taking just under an hour from start to finish, it’s a simple meal to prepare for a weeknight dinner or a cozy evening in.

This stew, which comes from Bettina Knapp of Ahimsa Plant Kitchen, combines chickpeas with tomato sauce, garlic, and onion for a full-bodied flavor. Adding the curry spices gives it depth and warmth, and roasting the vegetables first brings out their natural flavor.

Serve this stew with crusty bread or your favorite grains to soak up the sauce. It keeps well in the fridge, making it ideal for bulk meal prep and leftovers. With simple ingredients, minimal effort, and comforting results, this stew is a reliable go-to throughout the colder months.

Curried cauliflower and chickpea stew method

Cold evenings call for a stew like this one – creamy, fragrant, and packed with chickpeas and cauliflower. The curry spices warm you up while the roasted vegetables add sweetness and depth. It’s nourishing, high in protein, and easy to make ahead for busy nights. No ratings yet Duration 45 minutes mins Cook Time 30 minutes mins Prep Time 15 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients 3 cups boiled chickpeas

1 small head of cauliflower cut into florets

3-4 carrots chopped

1 onion finely diced

2 cloves garlic finely diced

3 tbsp olive oil

3 tsp Indian curry spice blend

2 cups tomato sauce

Salt and pepper to taste For serving: Bread of choice

Fresh herbs such a cilantro or parsley

Fresh chili optional Instructions Preheat oven or airfryer to 200°C (395°F). Toss cauliflower florets and carrots with olive oil and curry spice blend on a baking sheet. Roast until tender-crisp (about 20 minutes).

Heat olive oil in a saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and salt and cook until softened. Stir in garlic and cook for 1 minute until fragrant.

Add chickpeas, roasted vegetables, and tomato sauce. Simmer for 5 minutes.

Sprinkle with cracked pepper and garnish with fresh herbs and chili if desired. Serve with crusty bread and enjoy.

This recipe was republished with permission from Bettina Knapp, owner of Ahimsa Plant Kitchen. You can find her on Instagram here and the original recipe here.

