Need a perfect cold weather stew? Make this wholesome curried chickpea and cauliflower dish

curried cauliflower and chickpea stew with tomato and curry spice Try this high-protein, budget-friendly meal that can be ready in 45 minutes - Media Credit: Bettina Knapp
This curried cauliflower and chickpea stew is perfect for cold weather. It’s warm, nourishing, and packed with plant protein. The roasted cauliflower and carrots add a touch of sweetness that balances out the rich curry spices. Taking just under an hour from start to finish, it’s a simple meal to prepare for a weeknight dinner or a cozy evening in.

This stew, which comes from Bettina Knapp of Ahimsa Plant Kitchen, combines chickpeas with tomato sauce, garlic, and onion for a full-bodied flavor. Adding the curry spices gives it depth and warmth, and roasting the vegetables first brings out their natural flavor.

Serve this stew with crusty bread or your favorite grains to soak up the sauce. It keeps well in the fridge, making it ideal for bulk meal prep and leftovers. With simple ingredients, minimal effort, and comforting results, this stew is a reliable go-to throughout the colder months.

Curried cauliflower and chickpea stew method

Cold evenings call for a stew like this one – creamy, fragrant, and packed with chickpeas and cauliflower. The curry spices warm you up while the roasted vegetables add sweetness and depth. It’s nourishing, high in protein, and easy to make ahead for busy nights.
curried cauliflower and chickpea stew with tomato and curry spice
Duration45 minutes
Cook Time30 minutes
Prep Time15 minutes
Servings4

Ingredients

  • 3 cups boiled chickpeas
  • 1 small head of cauliflower cut into florets
  • 3-4 carrots chopped
  • 1 onion finely diced
  • 2 cloves garlic finely diced
  • 3 tbsp olive oil
  • 3 tsp Indian curry spice blend
  • 2 cups tomato sauce
  • Salt and pepper to taste
For serving:
  • Bread of choice
  • Fresh herbs such a cilantro or parsley
  • Fresh chili optional

Instructions

  • Preheat oven or airfryer to 200°C (395°F). Toss cauliflower florets and carrots with olive oil and curry spice blend on a baking sheet. Roast until tender-crisp (about 20 minutes).
  • Heat olive oil in a saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and salt and cook until softened. Stir in garlic and cook for 1 minute until fragrant.
  • Add chickpeas, roasted vegetables, and tomato sauce. Simmer for 5 minutes.
  • Sprinkle with cracked pepper and garnish with fresh herbs and chili if desired. Serve with crusty bread and enjoy.

This recipe was republished with permission from Bettina Knapp, owner of Ahimsa Plant Kitchen. You can find her on Instagram here and the original recipe here.

The Author

Bettina Knapp

Bettina Knapp is a plant-based chef and recipe creator from Austria, based on the island of Menorca, Spain. Her work is inspired by the philosophy of ahimsa—living with kindness, mindfulness, and respect for all beings. Through Ahimsa Plant Kitchen, she shares wholesome recipes that celebrate nature’s abundance and a simple, peaceful way of life. Her colorful dishes invites you to eat the rainbow and embrace a vibrant, plant-powered lifestyle.

More by Bettina Knapp

