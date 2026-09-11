These vegan Mongolian lentils and broccoli turn a takeout-style favorite into an easy dinner you can make at home. The sauce uses soy sauce, maple syrup, onion powder, garlic, and onion, so it has a sweet and savory flavor that goes well with lentils and broccoli. Canned lentils keep the recipe quick, while jasmine rice makes each serving a full meal.

This recipe comes from Jillian Glenn’s cookbook Easy Low-Cal Vegan Eats. Lentils replace beef in a practical way because they bring plant protein, fiber, and a texture that holds up well in the skillet. Broccoli adds greens and makes the dish feel more complete for dinner.

Read more: Vegan One-Pot Oven Dumplings

Make these Mongolian lentils and broccoli on a night when you want something fast but still homemade. The recipe serves four and cooks in one skillet after you mix the sauce. Scallions and sesame seeds finish the bowls with a simple topping. Add extra broccoli or another vegetable if you want more produce in each serving.

Reprinted with permission from Easy Low-Cal Vegan Eats by Jillian Glenn. Page Street Publishing Co. 2021. Photo credit: Somer Handley & Jillian Glenn.

Whip up this Mongolian lentils and broccoli dish

These vegan Mongolian lentils and broccoli use lentils, broccoli, rice, soy sauce, maple syrup, garlic, scallions, and sesame seeds. It makes a quick dinner with plant protein, fiber, vegetables, and a sweet and savory sauce. No ratings yet Servings 4 Ingredients ¼ cup (60 ml) low-sodium soy sauce

2 tbsp (30 ml) pure maple syrup

½ tsp onion powder

2 tbsp (30 ml) extra virgin olive oil divided

½ cup (80 g) diced yellow onion

1 tbsp (8 g) minced garlic

3 cups (273 g) broccoli florets

1 tbsp (8 g) cornstarch

1 cup (198 g) canned lentils drained and rinsed

4 cups (680 g) cooked jasmine rice

2 tbsp (6 g) chopped scallions

1 tsp sesame seeds

Salt and freshly ground black pepper Instructions Prepare the Mongolian sauce: In a small bowl, mix together the soy sauce, maple syrup, onion powder and 1 tablespoon (15 ml) of the olive oil. Set aside.

In a large skillet, heat the remaining tablespoon (15 ml) of olive oil over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic and cook, stirring frequently, for 5 minutes, or until the onion is golden.

Meanwhile, in a medium-sized bowl, toss together the broccoli florets and cornstarch. Once the onion is golden, add the broccoli and cook, stirring frequently, for another 5 minutes.

Add your lentils and Mongolian sauce and stir. Cook, stirring, for 2 to 3 minutes, or until the sauce bubbles and thickens. Remove it from the heat. Serve immediately over a cup (170 g) of rice per serving, topped with scallions and sesame seeds. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

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