Dinner Vegan Recipes

Mongolian Lentils And Broccoli

This dinner is packed with fiber and protein

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2 Minutes Read

Mongolian Lentils And Broccoli best served with rice This dish pairs well with rice - Media Credit: Somer Handley & Jillian Glenn
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These vegan Mongolian lentils and broccoli turn a takeout-style favorite into an easy dinner you can make at home. The sauce uses soy sauce, maple syrup, onion powder, garlic, and onion, so it has a sweet and savory flavor that goes well with lentils and broccoli. Canned lentils keep the recipe quick, while jasmine rice makes each serving a full meal.

This recipe comes from Jillian Glenn’s cookbook Easy Low-Cal Vegan Eats. Lentils replace beef in a practical way because they bring plant protein, fiber, and a texture that holds up well in the skillet. Broccoli adds greens and makes the dish feel more complete for dinner.

Read more: Vegan One-Pot Oven Dumplings

Make these Mongolian lentils and broccoli on a night when you want something fast but still homemade. The recipe serves four and cooks in one skillet after you mix the sauce. Scallions and sesame seeds finish the bowls with a simple topping. Add extra broccoli or another vegetable if you want more produce in each serving.

Reprinted with permission from Easy Low-Cal Vegan Eats by Jillian Glenn. Page Street Publishing Co. 2021. Photo credit: Somer Handley & Jillian Glenn.

Whip up this Mongolian lentils and broccoli dish

These vegan Mongolian lentils and broccoli use lentils, broccoli, rice, soy sauce, maple syrup, garlic, scallions, and sesame seeds. It makes a quick dinner with plant protein, fiber, vegetables, and a sweet and savory sauce.
Mongolian Lentils And Broccoli best served with rice
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Servings4

Ingredients

  • ¼ cup (60 ml) low-sodium soy sauce
  • 2 tbsp (30 ml) pure maple syrup
  • ½ tsp onion powder
  • 2 tbsp (30 ml) extra virgin olive oil divided
  • ½ cup (80 g) diced yellow onion
  • 1 tbsp (8 g) minced garlic
  • 3 cups (273 g) broccoli florets
  • 1 tbsp (8 g) cornstarch
  • 1 cup (198 g) canned lentils drained and rinsed
  • 4 cups (680 g) cooked jasmine rice
  • 2 tbsp (6 g) chopped scallions
  • 1 tsp sesame seeds
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Instructions

  • Prepare the Mongolian sauce: In a small bowl, mix together the soy sauce, maple syrup, onion powder and 1 tablespoon (15 ml) of the olive oil. Set aside.
  • In a large skillet, heat the remaining tablespoon (15 ml) of olive oil over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic and cook, stirring frequently, for 5 minutes, or until the onion is golden.
  • Meanwhile, in a medium-sized bowl, toss together the broccoli florets and cornstarch. Once the onion is golden, add the broccoli and cook, stirring frequently, for another 5 minutes.
  • Add your lentils and Mongolian sauce and stir. Cook, stirring, for 2 to 3 minutes, or until the sauce bubbles and thickens. Remove it from the heat. Serve immediately over a cup (170 g) of rice per serving, topped with scallions and sesame seeds. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

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broccoli

high protein

lentils

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The Author

Jillian Glenn

Jillian Glenn is the creator of the recipe blog Peanut Butter and Jilly. She is also a nutrition expert and the bestselling author of Easy Low-Cal Vegan Eats and Light & Easy Vegan Baking. She lives in Atlanta, Georgia.

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