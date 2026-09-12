Dinner Vegan Recipes

Roasted Cauliflower, Chickpea, And Tempeh Moghrabieh

This comforting soup is full of plant protein and great for cold weather

By

2 Minutes Read

Roasted Cauliflower, Chickpea, And Tempeh Moghrabieh This dish is a warming Middle-Eastern recipe - Media Credit: Noha Elbadry-Cloud
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

This roasted cauliflower, chickpea, and tempeh moghrabieh is a vegan version of a Lebanese soup often made with chicken. Moghrabieh refers to the large, chewy grain used in the dish. It looks and cooks a lot like pearl couscous, and it gives the soup a hearty base.

The recipe keeps the warm spices that make moghrabieh distinct, including Lebanese seven spice, caraway, cinnamon, nutmeg, thyme, and black pepper. Instead of chicken, roasted tempeh, cauliflower, and chickpeas bring texture and plant protein. Roasting them first gives the soup more flavor.

Read more: Lentil Curry Soup

This recipe comes from The Vegan Middle Eastern Cookbook by Noha Elbadry-Cloud. Serve this moghrabieh for dinner on a cold day or when you want a filling meal to share. Spoon the cooked moghrabieh into bowls, ladle the broth over it, then add parsley, scallions, and lemon. The lemon adds a fresh finish to the spiced broth and roasted vegetables.

Reprinted with permission from The Vegan Middle Eastern Cookbook by Noha Elbadry-Cloud. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Noha Elbadry-Cloud.

Method for this roasted cauliflower, chickpea, and tempeh moghrabieh

This vegan moghrabieh uses roasted cauliflower, chickpeas, tempeh, Lebanese seven spice, caraway, and pearl couscous-like moghrabieh. It makes six servings and works well as a warm winter dinner.
Roasted Cauliflower, Chickpea, And Tempeh Moghrabieh
No ratings yet
Servings6

Ingredients

For the Soup
  • 2 (16-oz [454-g]) blocks tempeh chopped
  • 1 small head cauliflower broken into florets
  • cups (246 g) cooked chickpeas
  • 2 tsp (8 g) Lebanese 7 Spice divided
  • 2 tsp (10 g) sea salt, divided
  • 1 tbsp (15 ml) neutral oil
  • 1 tbsp (15 g) vegan butter
  • 1 large onion chopped
  • 6 medium sage leaves thinly sliced
  • 1 tsp ground caraway
  • 1 tsp black pepper
  • 1 cube vegetable bouillon
For the Moghrabieh
  • 1 tbsp (15 g) vegan butter
  • cups (336 g) moghrabieh or pearl couscous
  • ½ tsp dried thyme
  • ½ tsp ground nutmeg
  • ½ tsp ground cinnamon
  • 1 tsp sea salt
To Serve
  • Chopped fresh parsley
  • Chopped scallions
  • Lemon slices
  • Sautéed honeynut squash and bell peppers
  • Preheat the oven to 420°F 215°C.

Instructions

  • In a large bowl, mix together the tempeh, cauliflower, chickpeas, 1 teaspoon of Lebanese 7 spice, 1 teaspoon of salt and the oil until well incorporated. Transfer the mixture to a sheet pan and roast, flipping once or twice to cook evenly, until everything is crispy, about 30 minutes. Remove the sheet pan from the oven and set it aside.
  • In a large pot, melt the vegan butter over medium heat. Once bubbling, add the onion and cook until softened and golden, about 10 minutes. Add the sage and cook, stirring occasionally, until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add the remaining Lebanese 7 spice and salt along with the caraway and black pepper. Stir together for 30 seconds. Add the bouillon, 5 cups (1.2 L) of water and the roasted cauliflower, chickpeas and tempeh. Turn the heat to high. Once boiling, reduce the heat and simmer for 5 minutes. Remove the pot from the heat.
  • To make the moghrabieh, bring 2¼ cups (540 ml) of water to a boil in a medium pot. Stir in the butter, moghrabieh, thyme, nutmeg, cinnamon and salt. Reduce the heat to low, cover and simmer for 10 minutes, or until almost all the water has been absorbed. Remove the pot from the heat and let it sit covered for 5 minutes. Fluff the moghrabieh and set it aside.
  • Plate the moghrabieh, then ladle the broth over it. Top with more moghrabieh and garnish with parsley, scallions and lemon. Serve with your choice of side dish, if desired.

PBN runs a sponsored content model. To explore how you can get featured, please email [email protected] or visit everkinddigital.com

Tagged

chickpeas

high protein

recipes

soup

vegan recipes

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Noha Elbadry-Cloud

Noha Elbadry-Cloud is the recipe creator of @leeksnbeets. Her work has been featured in the Vegan Bowls Simple Swaps cookbook as well as by various top vegan accounts on Instagram, including Plantd, feedfeedvegan and PBN Food. Originally from Egypt and raised in the Middle East, Noha currently lives with her husband in a little cottage in Southern Arkansas.

More by Noha Elbadry-Cloud

© 2026 Plant Based News is an award winning mission-led impact media platform covering all things health, environment & animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active