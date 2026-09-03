Lunch Vegan Recipes

Lemony Farro And Bean Salad

Think three-bean salad with farro and a tasty dressing

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Lemony Farro And Bean Salad with kidney, black, and green beans with a Dijon dressing This salad works great as a quick lunch or a side salad - Media Credit: Linda Tyler
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This lemony farro and bean salad from Linda Tyler’s cookbook The Plant-Based Anti-Inflammatory Cookbook is a high-fiber, high-protein salad with green beans, farro, kidney beans, and black beans. Farro is a whole wheat grain with a chewy texture. It makes the salad more filling than a classic three-bean salad.

The recipe still has a lot in common with three-bean salad. It uses green beans and canned beans, then adds a lemony dressing to brighten the dish. The dressing combines lemon juice, tahini, water, dill, Dijon mustard, salt, and black pepper. It coats the beans and farro with a sharp, fresh flavor.

Read more: Herby Runner Bean And Potato Salad

Beans and farro provide fiber and plant protein. The salad also includes anti-inflammatory plant foods such as beans, whole grains, lemon, dill, and tahini. Serve it cold or at room temperature for lunch, as a side, or as meal prep. Let it sit for one to two hours before serving if you want the flavor to settle. It keeps in the fridge for four to five days.

This recipe was reprinted with permission from Linda Tyler of Gracious Vegan and excerpted from The Plant-Based Anti-Inflammatory Cookbook. You can find her website here and her YouTube channel here.

Whip up this lemony farro and bean salad

This salad combines farro, green beans, kidney beans, black beans, lemon, tahini, and dill. It is a high-fiber, high-protein dish with a three-bean salad feel and an oil-free dressing.
Lemony Farro And Bean Salad with kidney, black, and green beans with a Dijon dressing
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Servings4 big servings

Ingredients

Dressing ingredients
  • cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons tahini
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 2 tablespoons fresh dill chopped, or 2 teaspoons dried dill
  • 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • ¾ teaspoon salt or to taste
  • ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Salad ingredients
  • 3 cups trimmed and cut green beans steamed or boiled to your desired level of tenderness, then immediately drained and dunked into cold water for a few minutes, then drained again
  • 2 cups cooked farro this will require about ¾ cup uncooked farro
  • cup red onion diced or thinly sliced
  • 1 15-ounce can kidney beans or small red beans drained and rinsed
  • 1 15-ounce can black beans drained and rinsed

Instructions

  • Make the dressing: Whisk together the dressing ingredients in a bowl, jar, or measuring cup.
  • Make the salad: Add the salad ingredients to a large bowl and toss until well incorporated. Toss about ⅔ cup of the dressing with the salad. Taste and adjust seasonings, adding more dressing as needed.
  • This salad is ready to serve, or you can let it marinate for 1–2 hours for a deeper flavor (and less lemon dominance). Serve cold or at room temperature. The salad will last in the refrigerator for 4–5 days. It does not freeze well.

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Tagged

bean salad

fiber

high protein

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vegan recipes

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The Author

Linda Tyler

Linda Tyler is a Portland-based cooking instructor, cookbook author, and food photographer. Her book Cook Once, Eat Better provides plans and easy recipes for 12 weeks of healthy, balanced plant-based meals using an easy mix-and-match approach for maximum efficiency and flexibility. Her Plant-Based Anti-Inflammatory Cookbook focuses on superstar foods that can help calm chronic inflammation. Linda teaches cooking classes for Portland Community College, including one-on-one plant-based lifestyle sessions, and is on the video review team for Nutritionfacts.org. Her website is graciousvegan.com.

More by Linda Tyler

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