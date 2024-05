With summer around the corner, what better way to celebrate the warm weather than with a fresh fruit tart? This gluten-free fruit tart recipe brought to you by Crow Moon Kitchen is sure to hit the spot. The beauty of this recipe is that it’s completely vegan and doesn’t require an oven for baking. The crust is made from walnuts and dates, which offers a lovely mouthfeel and the benefits of walnuts, like antioxidants, unsaturated fat, omega-3s, and vitamin E.

Moreover, this tart includes a creamy coconut filling that merely requires mixing to create a smooth texture that sets in the fridge. A fruit tart isn’t complete without the fruit part. Slices of strawberry and kiwi decorate the top alongside blueberries and raspberries in this recipe. However, you can incorporate any fruit you prefer. Although, it’s preferred to use fruits that won’t brown in the fridge or loosen the consistency of the coconut-y vegan cream cheese filling.

Gluten-free fruit tart

This gluten-free fruit tart is perfect for summer. Made with a walnut and date crust, filled with a vegan coconut milk and cream cheese mixture that sets beautifully in the fridge, and topped with slices of kiwi and strawberry and berries, it's the perfect dessert for the change of seasons. This dessert showcases the natural flavor of fresh fruit without it being sickly sweet, and it can be made in just 30 minutes. No ratings yet Duration 30 mins Servings 8 people Ingredients For the crust 2 cups walnuts

7-10 pitted dates For the filling 8 ounces vegan cream cheese

15 ounces full fat coconut milk (16%-22%)

⅓ cup powdered sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract or paste

Pinch of salt

2 cups assorted berries (cut) Instructions Soak the dates in warm water for 10 minutes. Drain and set aside.

In a food processor add walnuts and pulse until they are broken down into pebble sized pieces. Add each date separately and pulse until it is fully incorporated. Each date differs in terms of how much moisture is retained so it is best to add each individually.

Lightly oil a tart pan or muffin tin. Press crust mixture into pan so that it is an even thickness on the bottom and sides: approximately a quarter inch. Place in freezer and start to make filling.

If using a tart pan it's recommended you cut out a parchment round to cover the bottom so that it’s easier to serve later.

Open can of coconut milk from the bottom (don’t shake the can). Carefully pour off the liquid so that only the cream remains. If you accidentally open it from the top, stick a butter knife along the edge of the inside and pour out the liquid.

Using a stand mixer, hand mixer, or a spoon combine the ingredients for the filling until they are fully incorporated and smooth. Place bowl in refrigerator while slicing berries and fruit.

Pour filling into crust and top with an assortment of berries and fruit. Serve immediately after topping with fruit so that it's as fresh as possible.

If you aren't going to serve immediately, keep the refrigerated filling and crust in the fridge and place the fruit on right before serving. You can use any berries and fruit that you’d like. Stay away from bananas on top because they will brown quickly once exposed to the air. For example, bananas brown quickly when exposed to air, so perhaps avoid topping your tart with them.

This recipe was republished with permission from Crow Moon Kitchen. View the original recipe here

