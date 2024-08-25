This Lemon Curd Cake Is 100% Vegan

Lemon curd and cake are two foods that aren’t naturally vegan – but it’s perfectly easy to make plant-based versions of them both. Put them both together and you have a match made in heaven: this incredible lemon curd cake.
Lemon curd is a smooth, tangy spread traditionally made from lemon juice, sugar, eggs, and butter. It is often used as a topping or filling for desserts such as tarts, cakes, and pastries. Making a vegan version is simple with a few small swaps. This recipe, which comes from Give Me Plant Food, uses a homemade oat milk to give it a creamy consistency. For the cake, you’ll need a plant milk of your choice, and a vegan egg replacer (this recipe uses Orgran).
Ingredients
Oat milk
- 1/2 cup oats
- 1 cup cold water
Lemon curd
- Dash of vanilla extract
- 1 cup oat milk (homemade)
- Juice of 2 lemons (about 1/2 cup)
- Peel of 2 lemons
- 3 tbsp white sugar
Cake
- 360 ml plant milk (I used soy)
- 400 ml neutral oil
- 4 tbsp vanilla extract
- 1/4 cup lemon juice
- Zest from 2 lemons
- 3 Orgran "eggs" (or other vegan egg replacer) used according to instructions
- 600 g plain flour
- 300 g white sugar
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 4 tsp baking powder
- 2 tsp baking soda
- 2 tbsp oil (for the cake tins)
Instructions
For the cakes
- Preheat the oven to 180°C (350°F).
- In a large bowl, whisk together all the dry ingredients to remove any lumps. Add the liquid ingredients and mix until well combined.
- Divide the batter evenly between two oiled and lined 9-inch baking pans. Tap the pans lightly to release any air bubbles.
- Bake for 30-35 minutes, checking for doneness with a toothpick. Monitor the cakes closely during the last 10-15 minutes.
- Once baked, let the cakes cool in the pans for 30 minutes before transferring them to the fridge to chill.
For the lemon curd
- Blend oats and water in a blender until smooth, then strain through a cheesecloth or fine strainer to make oat milk.
- In a pot, combine the oat milk, lemon juice, lemon zest, sugar, and vanilla extract.
- Heat gently while whisking continuously. The starch from the oat milk will thicken the mixture as it heats.
- Once thickened, transfer the lemon curd to a glass jar and cool it in the fridge.
To assemble
- Ensure the cakes are completely cooled before assembly. Whisk the frosting with 2 tablespoons of plant milk to make it easier to spread.
- Place the first cake layer on a cake spinner. Pipe a ring of frosting around the edge of the cake as shown in the video.
- Fill the center with as much lemon curd as desired, then place the second cake layer on top.
- Apply a thin layer of frosting around the sides of the cake to crumb coat it. Chill the cake in the fridge for 40 minutes to an hour.
- Apply the remaining frosting to cover the entire cake. Pipe a circle of frosting on top, then fill the center with more lemon curd as shown in the video/photos.
- Chill the cake for an additional 20 minutes before slicing and enjoying.
This recipe was republished with permission from Give Me Plant Food. You can view the original recipe here.
