This Lemon Curd Cake Is 100% Vegan

The cake contains two layers of moist and fluffy vanilla and lemon sponge, lemon curd and is covered in fluffy "butter" cream. If you love lemon desserts you will absolutely love this tender and fresh lemon curd cake. Its one of those recipes that looks way harder than it actually is, the only "hard" bit is the decorating because there are endless ideas and ways to do it, but if you just follow the instructions you'll be fine.

Duration 1 hour hr Cook Time 30 minutes mins Prep Time 30 minutes mins Servings 1 cake

Ingredients Oat milk 1/2 cup oats

1 cup cold water Lemon curd Dash of vanilla extract

1 cup oat milk (homemade)

Juice of 2 lemons (about 1/2 cup)

Peel of 2 lemons

3 tbsp white sugar Cake 360 ml plant milk (I used soy)

400 ml neutral oil

4 tbsp vanilla extract

1/4 cup lemon juice

Zest from 2 lemons

3 Orgran "eggs" (or other vegan egg replacer) used according to instructions

600 g plain flour

300 g white sugar

1/2 tsp salt

4 tsp baking powder

2 tsp baking soda

2 tbsp oil (for the cake tins)