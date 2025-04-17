This Vegan Apple Cake Is Perfect For Easter Baking

Philip Khoury’s vegan apple cake from A New Way to Bake is a simple, flavorful treat that combines apples and cinnamon in the best way. The cake packs in up to four apples, including the skins, which add extra nutrients and flavor.

This apple cake is easy to make and bakes quickly. You can also make it into muffins, which only take eight to 10 minutes to bake. Once cooled, dust with icing sugar for a finishing touch.

It is perfect for dessert or a sweet snack. It’s simple but delicious, and the apples keep it moist and naturally sweet. Plus, it keeps well for up to five days in an airtight container. Whether you enjoy it as a cake or muffins, this vegan apple cake is sure to be a hit.

Apple cake

There's nothing better than the cozy flavors of apple and cinnamon in a tasty cake. This apple cake recipe is completely vegan and also works as a great muffin recipe. No ratings yet Ingredients 300 g apples cored (about 3 apples)

6 g ground cinnamon

180 g caster superfine sugar

80 g extra virgin olive oil

90 g plant-based milk

225 g plain all-purpose flour

8 g baking powder

4 g bicarbonate of soda (baking soda)

1 apple thinly sliced, for topping

40 g Demerara sugar for sprinkling

50 g oat crumble

Icing confectioners’ sugar, for dusting For the oat crumble 80 g cold-pressed sunflower oil

60 g plant-based milk

50 g muscovado sugar

230 g plain all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking powder

¼ tsp fine salt

60 g rolled oats Instructions Preheat the oven to 180°C fan (350°F/gas 4) with an oven shelf in the middle of the oven. Line the base of a 23 cm (9 in) cake tin (pan) with baking parchment or line a 12-cup muffin tray with paper cases.

Wash the apples well, quarter and cut out the seeds. There’s no need to peel the apple.

Add the apples to a high-powered blender or food processor with the cinnamon, sugar, oil and milk and blend until smooth.

Add the flour, baking powder and bicarbonate of soda to a large bowl and gently whisk to ‘sieve’ and combine the ingredients. Add the apple purée and mix well with a whisk or silicone spatula until just combined and there are no dry streaks.

Pour the batter into the lined tin and top with the sliced apple, followed by the Demerara sugar and oat crumble sprinkled across the batter.

Bake for 40 minutes if making the cake or 8–10 minutes for the muffins until golden and the top springs back when gently pressed with your fingertips, or a skewer inserted into the centre of the cake or muffin comes out clean.

Leave to cool completely on a wire rack, then remove from the tin. Serve with a dusting of icing sugar.

This cake keeps very well in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 5 days.

A New Way to Bake by Philip Khoury (Hardie Grant, £30), Photography © Matt Russell

