No dessert captures the essence of summer quite like key lime pie. This gluten-free vegan recipe offers a healthier twist on the classic key lime pie, combining zesty lime flavors with a creamy, velvety texture from avocado. The original recipe for key lime pie calls for condensed milk, but this dairy-free version is just as smooth and satisfying as the classic, which was first made in Key West Florida back in the 19th century.

You don’t have to be a seasoned baker to make this vegan key lime pie recipe. It is easy to make, with only eight ingredients, and is perfect for a hot day when you don’t want to turn on the oven since it requires zero baking time. This no-bake dessert is made with wholesome ingredients such as heart-healthy walnuts, naturally sweet dates, and healthy fat from avocados.

What’s the difference between key lime and lime?

Traditional limes (also called Persian limes) and key limes have a few distinct differences, including taste and texture. Key limes are smaller, rounder, and have a more yellowish-green color than Persian limes. You will also find that key limes also have more seeds and a more robust, tart flavor profile compared to classic limes. Persian limes and key limes are typically used in different recipes. Key limes are commonly used in key lime pie recipes, while Persian limes are used for their juice or zest in cocktails, marinades, and dressings.

Ingredients you’ll need for the vegan key lime pie

Walnuts

Medjool dates pitted

Vanilla extract

Sea salt

Pureed avocado

Lime juice

Maple syrup to taste

Lime zest

Paleo Gluten-Free

What is vegan key lime pie filling made of?

Traditionally, key lime pie filling is made with egg yolks, sweetened condensed milk, and key lime juice. However, to make this recipe vegan, we have created an alternative filling using pureed avocado, lime juice, maple syrup, lime zest, vanilla extract, and a pinch of sea salt. Instead, this vegan variation captures the delicious flavors of a traditional key lime pie while being able to graciously accommodate any of your dinner guests’ dietary preferences.

How to make vegan pie dough

To make delicious and nutritious vegan pie dough, start by using a food processor to blend together walnuts, Medjool dates, vanilla extract, and sea salt. Continue pulsing the ingredients until they form a coarse mixture that sticks together. You’ll be able to mix up a flavorful vegan pie dough for your vegan key lime pie in just a matter of minutes. You can also use this vegan pie dough as the base for any of your favorite vegan pie recipes.

Why we love this recipe creator

Kaylie is a talented recipe creator who crafted the vegan key lime pie recipe using just eight ingredients. Kaylie’s blog, Paleo Gluten Free is where you can find all your favorite foods that traditionally wouldn’t be gluten-free like breads, bagels, brownies, cakes, and more.

Duration 10 hrs 10 mins Prep Time 10 mins Servings 12

1 1/2 cup lime juice

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 tsp sea salt For the Filling 2 cups pureed avocado

1/2 cup lime juice

1/4 cup maple syrup

2 tbsp lime zest

1 1/2 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 tsp sea salt Instructions Combine ingredients for the crust in food processor until it reaches a coarse consistency that sticks together.

Press the crust evenly into the bottom (and halfway up the sides) of an 8" pie pan or spring form cake pan and set aside.

In a food processor combine all ingredients for the filling until smooth. Blend the pureed avocado in your food processor until smooth.

Then pour filling over the crust, smooth the top with a spatula, and set to chill in the freezer overnight or until it reaches desired consistency. Or you can serve it right away, but it will be more mousse-like without freezing first. Note: Add more or less maple syrup to sweeten to taste.

This vegan key lime pie recipe was reposted with permission from Paleo Gluten Free. You can see the original recipe here.

