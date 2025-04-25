Refined Sugar-Free Vegan Banoffee Pie

Banoffee pie, a dessert combining bananas, toffee, and cream, was first created in the UK in the 1970s. The name “banoffee” is a portmanteau of “banana” and “toffee,” reflecting its key ingredients. ​

In recent years, the popularity of plant-based desserts has surged, and it’s perfectly possible to make a vegan banoffee pie with a few simple swaps. ​

This vegan, refined sugar-free version of the classic banoffee pie features a base made from plant-based butter and sugar-free digestive biscuits. The traditional toffee layer is replaced with a date caramel, made from Medjool dates and a pinch of salt. Fresh bananas, tossed in lemon juice, are layered over the caramel. The pie is topped with dairy-free whipping cream, sweetened with maple syrup and flavored with vanilla bean paste. Dark chocolate shavings provide the finishing touch.

A refined sugar-free dessert

No feast is truly complete without a show-stopping dessert, and this time I've created a refined sugar-free banoffee pie that's pure indulgence. With just a handful of simple ingredients and easy steps, you can create a dessert that everyone will absolutely adore! No ratings yet Servings 9 Ingredients Base: 80 g plant-based butter

250 g sugar-free digestive biscuits Date caramel: 400 g Medjool dates

Pinch of salt Bananas: 2 bananas

1/2 lemon, juice Cream: 400 ml whipping cream (I used the coconut whipping cream from Nature's Charm)

2 tbsp maple syrup

1 tsp vanilla bean paste Decorate Dark chocolate Instructions In a food processor, add the biscuits and blend.

Then add the melted butter and blend again until you get a sand-like consistency.

Place the biscuit and butter mixture in a tart pan or springform pan (I used a 24cm diameter round dish with a removable base) and then press down on an even layer to create a base.

For the date caramel, remove the pits from the dates and soak them in boiling water for 10 minutes.

Add the soaked dates in a food processor, along with 60ml of the soaking water and a pinch of salt and blend until you get a paste. Stop and scrape the sides of the blender as needed.

Spread the date caramel on top of the biscuit base in an even layer and place the pan in the freezer to set for a bit, until we are ready for the next step.

Peel and cut the bananas into slices and drizzle some lemon juice on top to prevent any browning.

For the cream, add all the ingredients in a large bowl and use a hand mixer to combine.

Add a layer of bananas on top of the date caramel, then add the cream and make swirls with a spoon to spread it around.

Use a vegetable peeler to add some chocolate shavings on top and refrigerate for at least an hour before you serve. *Place the whipping cream in the fridge overnight or at least for a couple of hours. *You can use any round pan/dish you have, but I prefer something with a removable base to cut clearer pieces. *Store in the fridge covered for up to 4 days. *If you don’t like the taste of coconut, you can use oat whipping cream or another alternative.

This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. You can view the original recipe here.

