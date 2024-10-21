Overnight oats make for a highly nutritious and convenient breakfast. Adding tasty and wholesome ingredients like chia seeds, almond butter, and maple syrup into the mix takes this dish to the next level.

This recipe, which comes from Kris Karr, uses just six ingredients, plus some optional toppings. You can use whatever oats you like (she uses gluten-free), and you can also customize your oats depending on what ingredients you have in the cupboard.

Oats are rich in complex carbohydrates, providing slow-releasing energy to keep you full throughout the morning. Chia seeds are packed with fiber, omega-3 fatty acids, and antioxidants. Maple syrup adds a natural sweetness, and the almond milk and butter (as well as providing a source of protein and healthy fats) make these oats nice and creamy.

Preparing overnight oats is not only easy but ideal for the busy fall season. As the mornings get colder and the days busier, having a ready-made, healthy breakfast in the fridge saves time. Simply mix the oats, chia seeds, almond butter, and maple syrup the night before, and let the ingredients soak. By morning, you’ll have a nutrient-dense, ready-to-eat breakfast. This meal provides lasting energy and essential nutrients, ensuring that you stay fueled throughout the day as the temperature drops.

Maple, almond, and chia overnight oats

You're sure to come back to this super easy and nutritious breakfast recipe again and again. It's tasty, packed with protein, and perfect for pre or post-workout No ratings yet Ingredients 1 cup gluten-free thick-cut oats

1/4 cup chia seeds

1 tsp cinnamon

2 tbsp maple syrup

1 & 3/4 cups almond milk

2 tbsp almond butter

Optional Toppings: Hemp, Cacao, Homemade Almond Butter, Berries Instructions Start by mixing the oats, chia, and cinnamon together in a large bowl.

In a separate container, whisk together the maple syrup, almond butter, and almond milk. Pour the wet mixture over the dry and stir together.

Cover your oats and let them sit overnight in the fridge and get ready for an amazing morning meal! Top with superfoods like hemp, cacao nibs, homemade almond butter, and berries.

This recipe was republished with permission by Kris Carr. You can find the original here, and a link to her Instagram here and her podcast here.

