Try These Chocolate Banana Overnight Oats

Convenient, tasty, and nutritious. These chocolate banana overnight oats are a whole grain, dairy-free breakfast worth the night before prep. This plant-based recipe comes from Clean Food Dirty Girl and it’s an easy, time-saving breakfast you should definitely add to your meal planner. Use lidded glass jars or whatever meal prepping containers you have available to store these yummy breakfasts.

Read more: 15 Vegan Breakfast Ideas

Ensure the base of your overnight oats are made with uncooked rolled oats, which are perfect for overnight soaking. You can also opt for certified gluten-free oats if you wish. The recipe recommends you use unsweetened non-dairy milk like oat and soy. However, you can use whatever plant milk you prefer. The rest of the ingredients include ripe bananas, maple syrup, and dairy-free dark chocolate chips.

Read more: 8 Easy Vegan Egg Recipes

Chocolate banana overnight oats

You can prep in bulk or do single servings. All you need to do is add all of your ingredients to your container, stir, and store. In the morning, stir again and either eat cold or warm it up. It's also great for a grab-and-go breakfast. The quantities detailed below are for one serving. But you can easily double, triple, or quadruple the recipe for more breakfasts. No ratings yet Servings 1 serving Ingredients ⅔ cup uncooked rolled oats not instant

⅔ cup unsweetened non-dairy milk

⅓ cup ripe banana sliced or mashed

2 tsp 100% pure maple syrup

¼ tsp vanilla extract

1 tbsp dark chocolate chips Instructions Place the oats, non-dairy milk, banana, maple syrup, and vanilla into a bowl or container and stir. Cover and place in the fridge overnight or for at least 6 hours.

The next morning, dish into bowls (if using), stir, sprinkle the chocolate chips or cacao nibs on top, and eat.

This recipe was created by Clean Food Dirty Girl. Start a trial to Plant Fueled Life for more plant-based and oil-free recipes like this. Photos by Amber Asakura.

Read more: 15 Vegan Dessert Ideas