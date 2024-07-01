X
Breakfast Vegan Recipes

Try These Chocolate Banana Overnight Oats

Try these chocolate banana overnight oats for a grab-and-go breakfast

a glass jar full of vegan chocolate banana overnight oats topped with sliced banana and dark chocolate chips Try out this easy to make chocolate banana overnight oats recipe for meal prep this week - Media Credit: Amber Asakura
Convenient, tasty, and nutritious. These chocolate banana overnight oats are a whole grain, dairy-free breakfast worth the night before prep. This plant-based recipe comes from Clean Food Dirty Girl and it’s an easy, time-saving breakfast you should definitely add to your meal planner. Use lidded glass jars or whatever meal prepping containers you have available to store these yummy breakfasts.

Ensure the base of your overnight oats are made with uncooked rolled oats, which are perfect for overnight soaking. You can also opt for certified gluten-free oats if you wish. The recipe recommends you use unsweetened non-dairy milk like oat and soy. However, you can use whatever plant milk you prefer. The rest of the ingredients include ripe bananas, maple syrup, and dairy-free dark chocolate chips.

Chocolate banana overnight oats

You can prep in bulk or do single servings. All you need to do is add all of your ingredients to your container, stir, and store. In the morning, stir again and either eat cold or warm it up. It's also great for a grab-and-go breakfast. The quantities detailed below are for one serving. But you can easily double, triple, or quadruple the recipe for more breakfasts.
Servings1 serving

Ingredients

  • cup uncooked rolled oats not instant
  • cup unsweetened non-dairy milk
  • cup ripe banana sliced or mashed
  • 2 tsp 100% pure maple syrup
  • ¼ tsp vanilla extract
  • 1 tbsp dark chocolate chips

Instructions

  • Place the oats, non-dairy milk, banana, maple syrup, and vanilla into a bowl or container and stir. Cover and place in the fridge overnight or for at least 6 hours.
  • The next morning, dish into bowls (if using), stir, sprinkle the chocolate chips or cacao nibs on top, and eat.

This recipe was created by Clean Food Dirty GirlStart a trial to Plant Fueled Life for more plant-based and oil-free recipes like this. Photos by Amber Asakura.

Molly Patrick

Molly Patrick is the co-founder of Clean Food Dirty Girl and a certified life coach. She's dedicated her life to helping people eat more plants while celebrating human imperfection. She grew up in New Mexico on five acres of land. While her parents hand built their home out of mud, straw, and rocks, they lived in a teepee and made do without electricity, plumbing, or hot water. She has never eaten meat, and she has plenty of incense, herb bundles, singing bowls, and crystals in her (fully functional) house. She's been alcohol and cigarette-free since June 14th, 2015. She and her team created Plant Fueled Life, which houses thousands of recipes and hundreds of meal plans, all plant-based and oil-free.

