10 Basic Vegan Meals For Easy Everyday Cooking

Basic vegan meals are the kind of recipes you can make often without overthinking them. They use familiar ingredients like pasta, lentils, tofu, chickpeas, potatoes, vegetables, bread, rice, and simple sauces. The point is not to make food plain or boring, but to have easy plant-based meals that fit into normal weekdays.

A good basic meal should be simple to understand and easy to adapt. Pasta can become dinner with a creamy sauce or lentil ragu, tofu can turn into a rice bowl or stir-fry, and chickpeas can work in curries or sandwiches. Potatoes, dhal, and one-pot recipes also make useful options when you want something warm and filling.

Read more: 10 Plant-Based Meals That Keep You Full For Hours

This list includes 10 basic vegan meals for lunches and dinners. Some are quick enough for busy days, while others are better for batch cooking or a slower evening meal. Each recipe offers a straightforward plant-based option you can come back to again and again.

Creamy roasted red pepper pasta

Jane Olivia You can use gluten-free pasta in this recipe as well

Jane Olivia blends roasted red peppers, garlic, shallots, coconut milk, sun-dried tomatoes, thyme, and nutritional yeast into a smooth sauce for this pasta. The recipe makes a generous batch and works well for sharing or leftovers.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan teriyaki tofu rice bowl

Manon Gouhier This vegan twist on the classic Japanese bowl dish is made with tofu and a vegan Japanese mayo

Crispy tofu and Japanese rice make this teriyaki tofu don from Julia Bouchachard a simple bowl for lunch or dinner. Potato starch helps the tofu turn golden, while sesame oil, teriyaki sauce, sesame seeds, and scallions add flavor.

Find the recipe here.

Peanut miso chickpea salad sandwich

Catherine Perez This chickpea filling is great for meal prep

This peanut miso chickpea salad sandwich by Catherine Perez makes an easy lunch with plenty of flavor. Chickpeas, miso, peanut butter, sriracha, maple syrup, and rice vinegar create a creamy filling with heat, sweetness, and tang.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan butter chickpea curry

Romy London This vegan butter chickpea curry is packed with protein

Romy London uses chickpeas in two ways for this creamy curry. One tin stays whole, while the other blends with coconut milk, vegan butter, and nutritional yeast to make a rich sauce with garlic, ginger, tomatoes, and spices.

Find the recipe here.

15-minute spicy, sweet & sour tofu broccoli stir-fry

Janet Gronnow Gochujang adds a spicy, earthy sweetness to this dish

Next, try this tofu and broccoli stir-fry from Janet Gronnow for a quick dinner with bold flavor. Gochujang, orange juice, rice vinegar, agave, soy sauce, and chili garlic sauce bring the spicy, sweet, and sour sauce together.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 7 Cozy Sandwich Recipes

Avocado sandwiches with cherry tomatoes and ‘feta cheese’

Jay&Joy You’ll want to eat these sandwiches over and over

Roasted cherry tomatoes do most of the work in this simple sandwich, softening with olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and herbes de Provence. Toasted country bread, avocado, vegan feta-style cheese, basil, seeds, and sea salt finish it.

Find the recipe here.

One-pot spaghetti with lentil ragu

Romy London This vegan one-pot recipe takes just 30 minutes to make

Spaghetti cooks directly in the sauce in this one-pot recipe from Romy London. Lentils, tomato paste, red wine, celery, carrot, onion, vegetable stock, spinach, and a bay leaf turn it into an easy pasta dinner.

Find the recipe here.

30-minute vegan buttery black dhal

Haarala Hamilton This speedy vegan dhal is packed full of protein

This buttery black dhal by Calum Harris uses cooked Puy lentils, coconut milk, tomato paste, garlic, ginger, garam masala, chili powder, and miso. A lime, coriander, mint, and agave topping adds brightness at the end.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan potato curry

Romy London Serve this dum aloo with naan or rice

Baby potatoes are parboiled, lightly fried with turmeric and garam masala, then simmered in Romy London’s tomato-based gravy. Garlic, ginger, fennel, cumin, coconut yogurt, bay leaves, and coriander give the curry plenty of flavor.

Find the recipe here.

One-pot chili mac

Rainbow Plant Life This chili mac is vegan, dairy-free, and easy to make

Nisha Vora combines pasta, beans, vegetables, tomatoes, herbs, and spices in this one-pot chili mac. The recipe keeps things budget-friendly and weeknight-friendly, while beans add plant protein to the pasta-based comfort meal.

Find the recipe here.

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