This creamy roasted red pepper pasta from Jane Olivia is the kind of dinner you make when you want comfort food without too much effort. The sauce uses roasted red peppers, garlic, shallots, and coconut milk to create something rich and smooth. Sun-dried tomatoes and thyme add extra flavor, while the pasta keeps the meal hearty and filling. It’s simple food, but it still feels special once everything comes together.

The peppers cook down until soft and slightly jammy before blending into the sauce. Coconut milk keeps the texture creamy without making it too heavy. Nutritional yeast adds a savory finish that works well with the sweetness of the peppers. Fresh basil on top brightens everything at the end. The whole recipe makes a large batch, too, so it’s easy to share around the table or keep for leftovers.

Read more: Date Night TVP Meatball Spaghetti

You can make this creamy roasted red pepper pasta with regular or gluten-free pasta. Serve it fresh while the sauce is still warm and silky. Add garlic bread or a simple salad on the side if you want something extra. It’s the sort of dinner that works well on slower evenings when everyone wants something cozy to eat.

This recipe was republished with permission from Jane Olivia. Find links to her Instagram here, TikTok here, and her YouTube here.

Prep this vegan creamy roasted red pepper pasta

This creamy roasted red pepper pasta combines roasted peppers, coconut milk, and herbs for an easy vegan comfort dinner. It makes a generous batch, reheats well, and works perfectly for sharing on cozy nights at home. No ratings yet Servings 4 Ingredients 3 tbsp olive oil

4 shallots diced

6 red bell peppers chopped

5 cloves of garlic minced

1 tsp salt

½ tsp garlic powder

½ tsp onion powder

5 sprigs fresh thyme or 1 tsp dried

½ cup sun-dried tomatoes chopped

½ cup water

1 can coconut milk full fat

1 lb pasta can be GF

¼ cup nutritional yeast

3 tbsp fresh basil optional, chopped Instructions In a large pot with a lid, heat the 3 tbsp olive oil and add in chopped 4 shallots. Cook on medium heat until the shallots become translucent and aromatic.

Add in the chopped 6 red bell peppers. I thinly slice mine but any size is fine. You are just going to end up blending it all. Cook the bell peppers until they start to become soft.

Add in the minced 5 clove garlic, 1 tsp salt, ½ tsp garlic powder, ½ tsp onion powder, leaves of 5 sprig fresh thyme, and ½ cup sun dried tomatoes. Sauté for 3 to 4 minutes to bloom the spices.

Add in the ½ cup water to deglaze the bottom of the pot. Cover with a lid and simmer on medium-low heat for about 15 to 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. You can add more water if needed to help break the peppers down.

Cook your 1 lb pasta according to the package directions. Reserve some of the pasta water in case you need to thin your sauce. Once cooked, set aside until the sauce is ready. See the tip below in “Related Content” for how to prevent your pasta from overcooking.

The peppers will be very soft and jammy when the veggies are fully cooked. When done, remove from the heat and add in the 1 can of coconut milk.

Using an immersion blender, blend the sauce until smooth or pour into a high-speed blender. Add pasta water or broth if you want it thinner. Add more salt if needed.

Add the pasta to the warm sauce and stir.

Add 1/4 cup nutritional yeast and/or chopped 3 tbsp fresh basil as an optional add-in and enjoy!

Please note: PBN runs a sponsored content model. To explore how you can get featured, please email [email protected] or visit everkinddigital.com.