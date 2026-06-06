X
Dinner Vegan Recipes

Creamy Roasted Red Pepper Pasta

Make this big batch of pasta for a comforting, flavorful vegan meal

By

2 Minutes Read

Creamy Roasted Red Pepper Pasta with sun-dried tomatoes, coconut milk and shallots You can use gluten-free pasta in this recipe as well - Media Credit: Jane Olivia
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

This creamy roasted red pepper pasta from Jane Olivia is the kind of dinner you make when you want comfort food without too much effort. The sauce uses roasted red peppers, garlic, shallots, and coconut milk to create something rich and smooth. Sun-dried tomatoes and thyme add extra flavor, while the pasta keeps the meal hearty and filling. It’s simple food, but it still feels special once everything comes together.

The peppers cook down until soft and slightly jammy before blending into the sauce. Coconut milk keeps the texture creamy without making it too heavy. Nutritional yeast adds a savory finish that works well with the sweetness of the peppers. Fresh basil on top brightens everything at the end. The whole recipe makes a large batch, too, so it’s easy to share around the table or keep for leftovers.

Read more: Date Night TVP Meatball Spaghetti

You can make this creamy roasted red pepper pasta with regular or gluten-free pasta. Serve it fresh while the sauce is still warm and silky. Add garlic bread or a simple salad on the side if you want something extra. It’s the sort of dinner that works well on slower evenings when everyone wants something cozy to eat.

This recipe was republished with permission from Jane Olivia. Find links to her Instagram here, TikTok here, and her YouTube here.

Prep this vegan creamy roasted red pepper pasta

This creamy roasted red pepper pasta combines roasted peppers, coconut milk, and herbs for an easy vegan comfort dinner. It makes a generous batch, reheats well, and works perfectly for sharing on cozy nights at home.
Creamy Roasted Red Pepper Pasta with sun-dried tomatoes, coconut milk and shallots
No ratings yet
Servings4

Ingredients

  • 3 tbsp olive oil
  • 4 shallots diced
  • 6 red bell peppers chopped
  • 5 cloves of garlic minced
  • 1 tsp salt
  • ½ tsp garlic powder
  • ½ tsp onion powder
  • 5 sprigs fresh thyme or 1 tsp dried
  • ½ cup sun-dried tomatoes chopped
  • ½ cup water
  • 1 can coconut milk full fat
  • 1 lb pasta can be GF
  • ¼ cup nutritional yeast
  • 3 tbsp fresh basil optional, chopped

Instructions

  • In a large pot with a lid, heat the 3 tbsp olive oil and add in chopped 4 shallots. Cook on medium heat until the shallots become translucent and aromatic.
  • Add in the chopped 6 red bell peppers. I thinly slice mine but any size is fine. You are just going to end up blending it all. Cook the bell peppers until they start to become soft.
  • Add in the minced 5 clove garlic, 1 tsp salt, ½ tsp garlic powder, ½ tsp onion powder, leaves of 5 sprig fresh thyme, and ½ cup sun dried tomatoes. Sauté for 3 to 4 minutes to bloom the spices.
  • Add in the ½ cup water to deglaze the bottom of the pot. Cover with a lid and simmer on medium-low heat for about 15 to 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. You can add more water if needed to help break the peppers down.
  • Cook your 1 lb pasta according to the package directions. Reserve some of the pasta water in case you need to thin your sauce. Once cooked, set aside until the sauce is ready. See the tip below in “Related Content” for how to prevent your pasta from overcooking.
  • The peppers will be very soft and jammy when the veggies are fully cooked. When done, remove from the heat and add in the 1 can of coconut milk.
  • Using an immersion blender, blend the sauce until smooth or pour into a high-speed blender. Add pasta water or broth if you want it thinner. Add more salt if needed.
  • Add the pasta to the warm sauce and stir.
  • Add 1/4 cup nutritional yeast and/or chopped 3 tbsp fresh basil as an optional add-in and enjoy!

Please note: PBN runs a sponsored content model. To explore how you can get featured, please email [email protected] or visit everkinddigital.com.

Tagged

coconut milk

comfort food

pasta

recipes

roasted red pepper

vegan recipes

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Jane Olivia

Jane Olivia is a holistic private chef, nutrition educator, and recipe creator known for her grounded, ingredient-first approach to cooking, focusing on seasonal produce, low-waste practices, and mindful sourcing. Through in-home meal prep, private dining, and wellness retreats, she helps clients connect more deeply to what they’re eating and where it comes from. Based in Arizona, Jane blends nourishment, curiosity, and intentional living in her work. With a Bachelor of Science in Integrative Health and Nutrition and certification from the Institute of Integrative Nutrition, she brings both depth and science to her plant-forward approach, helping people navigate dietary restrictions confidently while making healthy eating feel approachable and satisfying. Her own experience with food sensitivities and a plant-based lifestyle adopted in her teens informs her perspective. She’s since expanded her work into Food Friends, a digital platform sharing weekly menus, recipes, and meal prep tools, designed to make mindful eating more accessible, flexible, and enjoyable in everyday life.

More by Jane Olivia

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
T 02033254288
E: [email protected]
W: impressorg.com/complaints
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2026 Plant Based News is an award winning mission-led impact media platform covering all things health, environment & animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active