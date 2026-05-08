Avocado Sandwiches With Cherry Tomatoes And Feta Cheese

These avocado sandwiches make a simple lunch that feels complete without much effort. They use toasted country bread as the base, then layer on avocado, roasted cherry tomatoes, and a feta-style vegan cheese. The result is a mix of soft, crisp, and slightly creamy textures that work well together. It’s the kind of meal you can put together at home without planning too far ahead.

The roasted tomatoes do most of the work here. As they cook, they soften and release juices that mix with olive oil and balsamic vinegar, creating a rich topping. The vegan feta-style cheese adds a salty contrast, while the avocado keeps everything smooth and balanced. Fresh basil and toasted seeds finish the sandwich and add a bit more crunch.

Read more: Wild Garlic Edamame Pesto

You can serve these avocado sandwiches warm or at room temperature, depending on when you eat them. They work for lunch, quick meals between tasks, or something light that still feels put together. Everything comes together in under 30 minutes.

Find out more information about the cheeses here.

Make these avocado sandwiches for an easy lunch

These avocado sandwiches make a simple lunch with roasted tomatoes, vegan feta-style cheese, avocado, and fresh toppings on toasted bread. No ratings yet Duration 35 minutes mins Cook Time 25 minutes mins Prep Time 10 minutes mins Servings 2 toasts Ingredients Roasted Tomatoes 120 g cherry tomatoes

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp balsamic vinegar

1 tsp Herbes de Provence

Salt pepper Toasts 2 slices of country bread

½ block of Jay&Joy Janis cheese alternative to feta

½ ripe avocado

Fresh basil

Toasted seeds

Fleur de sel sea salt flakes Instructions Preheat the oven to 220°C (425°F).

Rinse and place the cherry tomatoes in an ovenproof dish. Add the olive oil, balsamic vinegar, Herbes de Provence, salt, and pepper. Mix well to coat the tomatoes. Bake for 25 minutes, until the tomatoes burst and soften. Stir the tomatoes once they’re halfway cooked.

Meanwhile, lightly toast the bread slices. Peel and slice the avocado. Chop the basil.

Start by spreading half of the Janis cheese (¼ block) on the toasted bread slices. Add the avocado slices, the roasted cherry tomatoes, and crumble the remaining Janis cheese on top.

Using a spoon, scoop the caramelized juices from the tomatoes remaining in the bottom of the dish and drizzle them over the toasts. Add a drizzle of olive oil, the basil, a few seeds, and a pinch of fleur de sel.

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