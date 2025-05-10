Oh So Wholesome Launches Whole Foods-Based ‘Veg Chop’ At Tesco

Oh So Wholesome has just launched its flagship product, the “Veg’chop,” at Tesco.

The Veg’chops come in four flavors, including Original, Mediterranean, Mexican, and Tikka Curry, making them a versatile way to eat more nutritious plant foods. Original and Mexican flavors are currently the only varieties available to purchase from Tesco.

Oh So Wholesome co-founder Jason Gibb created the product when he was unable to find a convenient plant-based protein that wasn’t tofu or tempeh, and that didn’t emulate meat. Co-founder Simon Day, on the other hand, was simply looking to eat more plants and fiber.

“Although it is a new concept, people will be familiar with ingredients like lentils, quinoa, sweet potato, and chia seeds,” Gibb told The Grocer. “I wanted something that tasted like the plants it was made from and that I was happy to eat daily with my family.”

Veg’chops feature vegetables, pulses, and seeds – including lentils, quinoa, sweet potato, and chia – formed into nugget-sized, nutty-tasting chunks. The original variety includes more than 10 plants per serving, including whole foods-based protein, fiber, and other nutrients.

‘What began as a personal quest has coincided with a real movement’

Oh So Wholesome Oh So Wholesome’s Veg’chop is available now from Tesco

A growing body of research indicates that the perceived backlash against processed and “ultra-processed” plant-based meat products is largely unwarranted. However, unprocessed, whole, plant-based foods are still thought to be some of the healthiest ingredients available.

Nutritious alternative proteins like tofu and tempeh are selling well, and customers are increasingly seeking out products that brands might market as “clean label” foods. Companies such as Meati, Plants, Beyond Meat, This, and many more have all launched new products that emphasize whole plant-based ingredients in place of realistic “meat” alternatives.

“We’re delighted to secure such a big listing for our first launch,” said Gibb. “I think that speaks to the growing appetite for minimally processed foods that are nutritious and satisfying as well as tasty. What began as a personal quest has coincided with a real movement.”

Original and Mexican Veg’chops are available now at 649 Tesco stores across the UK. They have an RRP of £3 per 250g pack, and can be found in the refrigerated section.

