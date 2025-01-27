X
Mycelium-Based Breakfast Patties Launch At Sprouts Farmers Market

The Meati Breakfast Patties are available at hundreds of Sprouts Farmers Market locations

Photo shows both flavors of the new Meati Breakfast Patties The new Meati Breakfast Patties come in Original and Maple flavors - Media Credit: Meati

Meati Foods has launched mycelium-based, sausage-style “breakfast patties” at Sprouts Farmers Market in the US.

The Meati Breakfast Patties are available in two different flavors: Original and Maple. The patties feature eight grams of protein and four grams of fiber per portion, with zero saturated fat and zero cholesterol. According to the company, the patties are 98 percent mycelium.

“Our brand narrative is relatively simple, because the benefits of our products are so strong – they are delicious, nutrient-packed, and clean,” said Meati CEO Phil Graves, in an interview with Food Navigator. “Meati’s breakfast patties are taking us all back to the feeling you got from eating sausage on those slow Saturday mornings growing up.”

The two new Breakfast Patties join Meati’s existing range, which includes Crispy Cutlets, Classic Steaks, Classic Cutlets, and Carne Asada steaks. Meati Breakfast Patties are available in the freezer section of 280 Sprouts Farmers Market locations across the US.

“Our breakfast patties will be available exclusively at Sprouts to start, but we already have other retailers around the nation who are eager to add our breakfast patties to their offerings,” added Graves. He described the product as a “significant growth avenue.”

Mycelium, meat, and ultra-processed foods

Photo shows some of the other Meati products in a small red Target shopping cart
Meati Meati’s other products are available at supermarkets like Target and Safeway, in addition to Sprouts Farmers Market

Mycelium is a fungal structure made of many thread-like strands. It is a versatile material with wide application in commercial, construction, and agricultural settings, in addition to food production. As an alternative protein, mycelium is nutritious, robust, and low-impact.

Graves told Food Navigator that his product uses 89 percent fewer greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs) compared to beef steak, and 73 percent less water.

The company “grows” its mycelium with similar processes to those used in beer and cheese-making. In addition to containing plenty of protein, Meati has said that its mycelium-based meat also contains iron, B vitamins, zinc, and other essential nutrients.

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to veganism and anti-bloodsports activism. They currently live in Bristol, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

