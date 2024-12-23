X
Juicy Marbles And Better Nature Are 2024’s Fastest-Growing Meat-Free Brands

Juicy Marbles and Better Nature are seeing huge growth in the UK

Photo shows the packaging for Juicy Marbles Baby Ribs Juice Marbles and Better Nature are two of this year's fastest-growing meat-free brands - Media Credit: Juicy Marbles

Juicy Marbles and Better Nature were the fastest-growing meat-free brands in the UK this year.

Despite a broader downturn in plant-based meat sales, several key brands defied the trend and reported increased sales and considerable growth in 2024. The UK’s Better Nature and Slovenia’s Juicy Marbles topped the list, while THIS and The Tofoo Co also showed growth.

Writing on LinkedIn, Better Nature co-founder and co-CEO Erin Roberts celebrated a “whopping” 457 percent growth in 2024 for her company, which makes nutritious tempeh products. She also congratulated Juicy Marbles – best known for its hyper-realistic vegan ribs – for “pipping us to the post” with 616 percent growth.

“This really is only the beginning for us,” she continued. “We still have such a long way to go and so much more that we want to do. But 2024 has undoubtedly been a brilliant year for us and I’m so excited to keep building on all the momentum in 2025.”

While the two brands make quite different products, both emphasize nutrient density with minimal additives. Better Nature describes its tempeh as “all-natural,” and Juicy Marbles recently updated its ribs recipe to contain more micronutrients with no thickeners or binders.

Brands emphasize ‘clean,’ nutritious ingredients

Photo shows a meal made with Better Nature tempeh, the product packaging, and a hand holding a fork against a blue and yellow background
Better Nature / Instagram Customers show increasing interest in meat-free brands like Better Nature that emphasize nutritious ingredients and minimal additives

Analysis by The Grocer notes that a combination of a cost of living crisis, increased conversation around meat alternatives as ultra-processed foods (UPFs), and an oversaturated market have likely all negatively impacted overall sales for the sector.

However, this combination may be what has allowed products that emphasize nutrient-density and “clean” ingredients to thrive while others have not. In September, vegan meat brand Vivera introduced “protein bites” made from whole foods, and Beyond Meat announced a new mycelium steak and legume-based sausages.

Vladimir Mickovic, the co-founder and chief brand officer of Juicy Marbles told The Grocer that the “explosion” of companies churning out plant-based products just to profit from the growing category led to a reduction in quality and this “necessary contraction.”

Liam Pritchett

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019.

