X
Food Health & Fitness Lifestyle

Better Nature Launches Tempeh With Comparable Protein To Chicken

Better Nature is targeting meat-eating shoppers with its new-and-improved tempeh recipe

By

2 Minutes Read

Photo shows someone's hand as they reach into a pantry, stocked with the full Better Nature tempeh range Better Nature says that it's updated tempeh recipe compares to chicken - Media Credit: Better Nature

Better Nature has announced a “new and improved” tempeh recipe with added protein.

According to the UK-based brand, its organic tempeh now includes 44g of protein per 200g pack, which is the equivalent of six eggs, or 1 and ⅓ chicken breasts. Better Nature noted that the new recipe also means that its tempeh absorbs flavors better and has a juicier texture.

While the new tempeh is comparable to chicken in terms of protein, it also includes gut-friendly fiber and prebiotics. Better Nature launched in 2020, and co-founder and co-CEO Elin Roberts has said that the company aims to target flexitarians and meat-eaters with tempeh.

“For us as a brand, purely being plant-based no longer sells. It’s not drawing in the masses. Instead, we’re tapping into the growing number of meat-eaters who are looking for healthier ways to pack in the protein,” explained Roberts. She added that customers can flavor and cook Better Nature’s tempeh just like chicken. It also has a shelf life that’s seven times longer.

Read more: Better Nature CEO Says Brand Is ‘Leaving Veganuary Behind’ To Focus On ‘Broader Audience’

Alternative proteins in the UK

Photo shows Better Nature's tempeh in the new packaging on a colorful background
Better Nature Better Nature is targeting shoppers of all kinds with its nutritious tempeh products

Recent research by The Vegan Society found that there is an increasing shift towards plant-based eating in the UK, while the Good Food Institute indicates that plant-based milk and meat, in particular, are now mainstream staples throughout the UK and Europe.

Around 23 percent of UK consumers follow some kind of “meat reduction diet,” and 16 percent describe themselves as “flexitarian.” Furthermore, 58 percent of the population has attempted meat reduction, and a significant 40 percent regularly use dairy alternatives.

Better Nature is the UK’s leading tempeh brand and was named the second fastest-growing meat-free brand of 2024 after Juicy Marbles. The brand has said that it aims to promote health by making whole food proteins the norm, not simply an alternative to animal products.

Better Nature’s “New & Improved Organic Tempeh” is available now from Tesco, Asda, and Ocado, with an RRP of £2.70 per 200g pack.

Read more: Juicy Marbles Unveils ‘Market First’ Plant-Based Pork Whole Cut

Tagged

better nature

food

food launch

news

protein

tempeh

uk

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to veganism and anti-bloodsports activism. They currently live in Bristol, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

More by Liam Pritchett

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active