Better Nature Launches Tempeh With Comparable Protein To Chicken

Better Nature has announced a “new and improved” tempeh recipe with added protein.

According to the UK-based brand, its organic tempeh now includes 44g of protein per 200g pack, which is the equivalent of six eggs, or 1 and ⅓ chicken breasts. Better Nature noted that the new recipe also means that its tempeh absorbs flavors better and has a juicier texture.

While the new tempeh is comparable to chicken in terms of protein, it also includes gut-friendly fiber and prebiotics. Better Nature launched in 2020, and co-founder and co-CEO Elin Roberts has said that the company aims to target flexitarians and meat-eaters with tempeh.

“For us as a brand, purely being plant-based no longer sells. It’s not drawing in the masses. Instead, we’re tapping into the growing number of meat-eaters who are looking for healthier ways to pack in the protein,” explained Roberts. She added that customers can flavor and cook Better Nature’s tempeh just like chicken. It also has a shelf life that’s seven times longer.

Alternative proteins in the UK

Better Nature Better Nature is targeting shoppers of all kinds with its nutritious tempeh products

Recent research by The Vegan Society found that there is an increasing shift towards plant-based eating in the UK, while the Good Food Institute indicates that plant-based milk and meat, in particular, are now mainstream staples throughout the UK and Europe.

Around 23 percent of UK consumers follow some kind of “meat reduction diet,” and 16 percent describe themselves as “flexitarian.” Furthermore, 58 percent of the population has attempted meat reduction, and a significant 40 percent regularly use dairy alternatives.

Better Nature is the UK’s leading tempeh brand and was named the second fastest-growing meat-free brand of 2024 after Juicy Marbles. The brand has said that it aims to promote health by making whole food proteins the norm, not simply an alternative to animal products.

Better Nature’s “New & Improved Organic Tempeh” is available now from Tesco, Asda, and Ocado, with an RRP of £2.70 per 200g pack.

