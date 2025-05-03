X
Beyond Meat Launches New Unbreaded Vegan Chicken Pieces

Beyond Meat is re-launching unbreaded chicken pieces due to customer demand

Photo shows several bowls of vegan broccoli pasta featuring the new Beyond Chicken Pieces, alongside the product's packaging The new product marks a return to vegan chicken for Beyond Meat - Media Credit: Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat has launched “all-new” unbreaded vegan chicken pieces in the US.

The California-based brand announced the launch of its Beyond Chicken Pieces at more than 1,900 Kroger stores nationwide on May 1, 2025. Beyond Meat said that the launch was a direct response to fans requesting the return of unbreaded vegan chicken, which was one of the brand’s first-ever products.

Beyond Chicken Pieces contain 21g of plant-based protein per serving and “heart-healthy” avocado oil. They contain 0.5g of saturated fat per portion, compared to the 3.8g in a comparable 100g serving of traditional chicken, and no cholesterol or antibiotics.

“The Beyond Meat journey began with a game-changing plant-based chicken product, and today – after several years of research to raise the bar on taste, clean ingredients, and nutrition – I am thrilled to re-introduce this platform as Beyond Chicken Pieces,” said Beyond Meat founder and CEO Ethan Brown. “Beyond Chicken Pieces reflect our commitment to ingredient integrity and outsized nutritional benefits.”

Plant-based meat and healthy eating

Photo shows a rice bowl-type meal made with avocado, black beans, and vegan Beyond Chicken Pieces
Beyond Meat The new Beyond chicken pieces are high in protein and low in saturated fat

Beyond Meat’s new vegan chicken is certified by the Clean Label Project, and meets the criteria of the American Heart Association’s “Heart-Check” program and the American Diabetes Association’s “Choices For Life” program,” both of which encourage healthy eating.

Beyond Meat has also partnered with the National Basketball Players Association to produce a digital cookbook titled GO BEYOND THE BUZZER to further highlight nutritious, plant-based food. It includes dishes inspired by NBA athletes such as Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Cade Cunningham, and features Beyond products like chicken, beef, and steak.

Recent studies confirm that well-balanced plant-based diets have several key health benefits, and that alternative proteins are just as good at building muscle as traditional meat. Despite increased public scrutiny, even highly processed options are healthier and better for the planet than animal-derived meat, and are not associated with adverse health outcomes.

