THIS Launches High-Protein ‘Superfood’ Line

The veggie-packed products come amid growing demand for less-processed alternatives to meat

THIS has launched a new high protein superfood range The new products will be available to buy later this month - Media Credit: THIS

THIS has announced the launch of a brand-new line based on nutritious, plant-based ingredients.

The UK-based vegan meat brand is known for its alternatives to sausages, burgers, and nuggets, but its new products come amid growing demand for more “natural” plant-based options. The Super Superfoods range features two products, Super Block and Marinated Pieces, both made with whole-food ingredients.

“We have created a whole new plant-based protein and texture using nothing but natural ingredients – it’s like discovering a new superpower,” said THIS CEO Mark Cuddigan. “We think that’s pretty super…so much so, we named it twice! The plant-based category is evolving, and THIS is Super Superfood offers consumers something new – a product and format that is high in protein and also delivers a delicious, versatile, and nutritious option.”

The Super Block is made with fava beans, shiitake mushrooms, spinach, and seeds. It contains 18g of protein per 100g and also provides Omega-3 and iron. The Marinated Pieces are made with the same whole-food ingredients, infused with a lemon and herb marinade.

THIS heads in a new direction

THIS superfood products in a saucepan
THIS The Super Superfood line is high in protein and fiber

While THIS’ vegan meat products will still be widely available on supermarket shelves, this new launch marks a shift away from its sole focus on alternatives that are sometimes considered “ultra-processed.”

THIS plans to add more items to its Super Superfood line later this year, in a bid to give consumers “more options” when it comes to purchasing meat-free foods.

“THIS isn’t going anywhere… We’re just growing,” said Cuddigan. “We still make the best plant-based meat alternatives, but now we’re giving consumers more options. The future for the plant-based category is about creating something for everyone, whether you’re a meat-lover, flexitarian, or fully plant-based. So whether you want meat-like texture or whole-food protein, we’ve got you covered.”

Both products will launch in Tesco stores nationwide on April 28. Waitrose will stock them from April 30, followed by Sainsbury’s in May. The Super Block will also be available in Asda in May. Both products are priced at £3.95.

