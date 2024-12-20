The Tofoo Co Is Launching Four New Products In Time For Veganuary

The Tofoo Co is set to launch four new tofu products before the end of the year and just in time for Veganuary 2025.

The new range includes a Stir Fry Block marinated with soy, ginger, and garlic; Veggie Balls, made with a tofu-vegetable blend and Italian spices; Sweet Chili Cubes, pre-diced pieces with a sticky marinade; and Tofu Dippers, which are “deliciously moreish” tofu nuggets.

The brand designed the range to “entice new users” to try tofu for the first time. Each one will be available in a different supermarket by the end of December.

According to The Grocer, The Tofoo Co’s sales are up 18.7 percent with volumes growing 15.2 percent, despite a broader downturn for alternative proteins. In a release sent to Plant Based News, the brand described 2024 as a “year of momentous growth.”

The Tofoo Co ‘has plans to grow further’

The Tofoo Co The Tofoo Co’s new “Dippers” feature nugget-style breadcrumbs

Growth investor Comitis Capital recently acquired The Tofoo Co, and the brand launched several new tofu products throughout 2024. These include Tofoo Seitan in May and Tofoo Katsu in September. The Tofoo Co now holds a 55 percent share of the tofu category.

Founders Lydia Smith and David Knibbs started the company nearly a decade ago. In a statement at the time of Comitis Capital’s acquisition, Smith noted that The Tofoo Co “has plans to grow further,” with “existing and new customers and across channels.”

The new tofu products will all launch at the end of December. Tofoo Co Stir Fry blocks (£2.75 per 280g) are coming to Waitrose; Sweet Chilli Cubes (£2.85 per 180g) to Tesco and Asda; Veggie Balls (£3 per 240g) to Sainsbury’s; and Tofoo Dippers (£2.50 per 160g) to Asda.

