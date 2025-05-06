X
Ella Mills Unveils Rebrand For Natural Food Brand Plants

Plants' packaging has been revamped to emphasize its wholesome ingredients

Three packs of Plants chickpea burgers Plants focuses on natural ingredients - Media Credit: Plants

Ella Mills, the founder of Deliciously Ella, has announced a rebrand for her food brand, Plants.

Plants offers a number of vegan products, including veggie burgers, dhals, and chilis. The rebrand comes from agencies Sonder & Tell and Belief Machines, with an aim to leave behind “clichéd plant-based visuals” and instead focus on emphasizing Plants’ natural and less-processed ingredients. Each new pack features these in large lettering on the front.

To create the designs, Belief Machines said it looked to evolving trends in the plant-based category, which increasingly favor natural proteins like beans and legumes. The new designs align with Plants’ move to distance itself from the “ultra-processed” plant-based label.

The Rise of Plants

Plant-based entrepreneur Ella Mills in front of a blue background
PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo Ella Mills founded Plants in 2022

Plants was established in 2022 to offer easy-to-make, nutritious meals for health-conscious consumers. It was previously connected to the Deliciously Ella brand, but it has been standalone since the latter was sold to The Hero Group last year.

It’s been a big year for Ella Mills, who acquired the AllPlants brand in February with a view to combine it with Plants. “We will bring together Plants and Allplants to create something truly special – a new, natural, plant-based powerhouse,” Mills said in a statement at the time. “We have long admired the Allplants brand, and the name has remarkable consumer awareness across the UK.”

The newly rebranded Plants products are available to buy from Waitrose and Ocado now.

