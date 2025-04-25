X
Alternative Protein Health Lifestyle

Plant-Based Meat Not Associated With Adverse Health Outcomes, Government Report Finds

While certain processed foods are linked with negative health outcomes, "vegetarian alternatives" are not

By

3 Minutes Read

Photo shows a young woman shopping in a supermarket while holding her phone and pushing a trolley UK government behind latest study to say processed meat alternatives are not unhealthy - Media Credit:

A new report from the UK government has found that processed plant-based meat alternatives are not associated with adverse health outcomes.

In 2023, the Scientific Advisory Committee on Nutrition (SACN) published a position statement on ultra-processed foods (UPFs) and human health. This statement acknowledged the potential link between UPFs and negative health outcomes, but highlighted limitations in available evidence and the variable range of foods that could be described as processed.

The Office for Health Improvement & Disparities has now published a “rapid update” of its position on processed foods after reviewing research papers, scientific studies, and clinical trials released over the last two years that focused on processed foods and human health.

The report clearly states that “vegetarian alternatives” are “not associated with adverse health outcomes.” In contrast, ultra-processed foods such as meat, animal products, and sweetened drinks, “tend to be” associated with increased risk. Bread, desserts, and dairy yield “mixed results,” the report says. This new report builds on a separate 2023 study that found plant-based meats were not associated with increased risk of multi-morbidity.

The update also notes that the UK’s Eatwell Guide currently “emphasises a diet based on fruit, vegetables and wholegrain or higher fibre starchy carbohydrates, with less red and processed meat and less foods high in saturated fat, salt and free sugars” for optimal health.

SACN will keep the topic under annual review and consider it again in 2026.

Read more: Healthy Plant-Based Diets Lower Risk Of Death From Cardiometabolic Disorders, Finds Study

Plant-based processed foods and health

Photo shows a selection of plant-based meat products in a refrigerator, including brands like Impossible, Lightlife, and Beyond Meat
OntheRun / Alamy Stock Studies indicate that plant-based meats are better for human health and the environment compared to their animal-based equivalents

Up to two-thirds of Europeans believe that UPFs are unhealthy, as reported by Euronews. However, only 56 percent of people avoid buying processed foods, and many feel they don’t know enough about the topic to make an educated decision one way or the other.

While “processed” has become commonly used as a shorthand for “unhealthy,” in reality, the phrase can be used to describe everything from energy drinks (which are linked to a long list of health issues) to fortified grains (one of the world’s primary sources of iron and other micronutrients). The processing of foods can both promote health and detract from it, depending on the quality of ingredients and the quantity in which they are consumed.

Overall, research indicates that plant-based foods are both healthier and better for the planet – including processed ones – while processed meat products are some of the most harmful.

Read more: Stop Using ‘Misleading’ Ultra-Processed Label, Says New Report

Tagged

alternative protein

health

meat

news

processed foods

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to veganism and anti-bloodsports activism. They currently live in Bristol, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

More by Liam Pritchett

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active