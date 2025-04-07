‘5 Whole Food, Plant-Based Meals I Eat Every Week’

Whole food, plant-based (WFPB) diets are widely regarded as one of the healthiest ways to eat. Packed with fiber, antioxidants, and essential nutrients, they focus on eating plants in their most natural state — think fruits, vegetables, legumes, whole grains, nuts, and seeds. But eating healthy doesn’t mean skipping out on flavor or joy. You can still enjoy a treat and keep things delicious.

Even better, regularly rotating your meals and ingredients can help you “eat the rainbow” and increase your plant diversity — something experts now refer to as “maximizing your plant points.” More plant points mean a more diverse gut microbiome, which can positively impact everything from digestion to immunity.

Alexandra Andersson is a Swedish content creator recipe developer known for her vegan lifestyle. In one of her recent YouTube videos, she shares five whole foods, plant-based meals she eats every single week. These meals are nutrient-dense, easy to make, and family-friendly staples that keep her feeling energized and nourished.

Read more: ‘I Tried Making Vegan Chicken from Scratch – Here’s What Happened’

Roasted veggies with hummus dressing

Andersson loves making roasted veggies because “it is so easy.” She throws whatever is in season onto a tray, adds spices, and bakes everything in the oven. Her go-to dressing is a quick mix of hummus, curry powder, lemon, maple syrup, salt, and a splash of water. “This dressing is amazing and it also has a boost of protein because of the hummus,” she says. She often serves the veggies with leafy greens, a grain, and a sprinkle of seeds for added nutrition.

Lentil curry with lime

YouTube/Alexandra Andersson Curry is a staple in Andersson’s house

Curries are a recurring favorite, especially ones made with lentils. “All legumes are super rich in protein and fiber,” she explains, “but I especially like lentils in my curries because the lentils naturally thicken up our sauce.” She reminds viewers not to forget the lime: “The lime will take this dish to another level.”

Creamy oatmeal with flax and fruit

Oats are a daily breakfast staple. “My trick here is to use a banana and you want to mash it to add some natural sweetness and also to make the oatmeal more creamy,” she says. Andersson often adds a scoop of protein powder for flavor and a protein boost, and always stirs in ground flaxseeds for their fiber, prebiotics, and omega-3 content. For toppings? “Fresh fruits or berries or frozen berries,” plus a dollop of nut butter. “This meal will keep me full for so long.”

Tempeh Salad Bowl with Peanut Sauce

Andersson’s “all-time favorite salad bowl” includes tempeh, grains like quinoa, and raw veggies like bell peppers, which are particularly high in vitamin C. Tempeh is one of her favorite protein sources because it’s fermented and “easier on your digestion.” The peanut sauce ties it all together: just mix peanut butter, maple syrup, lime juice, tamari, and water. “If you haven’t tried this dressing, I highly recommend you do so,” she says.

Green Smoothie with Banana and Spinach

For those times when she feels short on leafy greens, Andersson blends up a green smoothie. Sweet, ripe bananas are the base, which makes it easy to mask the taste of spinach or other greens. “If you have sweet ripe bananas, then you can throw in anything you like and you won’t even taste the veggies.”

It’s her go-to afternoon reset when lunch didn’t include enough greens. And thanks to the fiber, vitamins, and natural sweetness, it’s as nourishing as it is refreshing.

You can find more of Alexandra Andersson’s recipes on her YouTube channel.

Read more: ‘The 4 Healthy Plant-Based Meals I Rely On’



